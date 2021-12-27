Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market 2021-2030 Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast | 19% CAGR

The enterprise content management (ECM) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The enterprise content management (ECM) market by region.

The enterprise content management (ECM) market size is more than USD 45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow with more than 19% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Content management is a technology that enables an organization to organize and maintain unstructured data such as financial reports, surveys, emails, and other information. Organizations are struggling to deal with the enormous amount of unstructured information that is generated every day due to digitalization. Content creation and other project-related data can be tracked, edited, stored, and collaborated through the solution. This software is used to record digital documents such as invoices from vendors and resumes from job seekers, store scanned documents, manage digital content such as images, pdfs, and videos, and automatically file and classify documents.

Market Dynamic of the Enterprise Content Management

Any organization in today’s digital age relies heavily on content. To optimize business operations, enterprises must manage the data generated by the web, social media, and records information. Enterprise content management is becoming more prevalent as a result of digitization and rising efficiency. Furthermore, companies need to arrange, classify, and structure all information, making it easily accessible, and give customers customized information through a variety of mediums. In upcoming years, these few factors will boost demand for EMC.

Due to the growing demand for cost-effective data management, increasing volumes of unstructured data, EMC providers are focused on providing feasible, user-friendly content management software, further increasing the growth of the global enterprise content management market throughout the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19

Organizations are beginning to implement work-from-home policies in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, which will lead to a significant increase in digital documents, unstructured data, and needs for data protection. These factors would have a positive impact on the growth of the enterprise content management market.

Regional Outlook of the Enterprise Content Management System

Over the forecast period, North America is projected to dominate the global enterprise content management market. The enterprise content management market in the Asia Pacific is expected to shrink less over the assessment period in comparison to North America. The increase in the adoption of EMC solutions in the region can be attributed to countries like China, Japan, and India, the growing adoption of EMC solutions, and the banking, financial, and government sectors as key contributing verticals. In addition, government initiatives have spurred the implementation of enterprise content management among small and medium businesses. The forecast period will be characterized by increased digitalization, rising mobile usage, and rising internet penetration across the region.

Recent Development in the Enterprise Content Management System

June 2018, Microsoft Corporation, in partnership with Ernst and Young, a multinational professional services company, introduced a blockchain-based royalty management system.

April 2019, The Atlassian planning software company acquired AgileCraft. In this way, the company can align work across all of their departments, connecting strategies, work, and results.

March 2020- A mobile application was launched by IBM Corporation that uses optical character recognition (OCR) and machine learning to capture and process documents and images. IBM FileNet Content Manager V5.5.4 and IBM Datacap V9.1.6 include IBM Content Navigation and the IBM FileNet Content Manager application.

Aims of the Report

The enterprise content management market is segmented by solution types, deployment types, enterprise sizes, and industry verticals.

Segmentation based on Solution Type

Mobile Content Management

Case Management

Document Management

Imaging and Capturing

Web Content Management

Record Management

Content Workflow

Digital Asset Management

Segmentation based on the Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Banking & Financial Institutes

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Goods and Retail

Others

Segmentation based on Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Rest of the World

Key Market Competitors

Globally, the leading manufacturers of enterprise content management include:

IBM Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Epicor Software Corp

Hyland Software, Inc.

Datamatics Global Services Limited

Oracle Corporation

Open Text Corporation

Fabasoft

Adobe Inc.

Laserfiche

Fujitsu Ltd.

Box Inc.

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

