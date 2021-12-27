Lawful Interception Market CAGR of 23.3 % 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions | by Reportocean

Lawful Interception (LI) is a security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides intercepted communications of individuals or organizations to law enforcement agencies. LI is used by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), regulatory or administrative agencies, and intelligence services to prevent crime, including fraud and terrorism.

Recent developments in data-based communications have unveiled new channels for lawful interception. The expansion in networks and increased telecommunication activities promote lawful interception activities. Moreover, security threats to various nations, cyber-crimes and increasing concerns of terrorism are the key factors leading to the growth of the market.

Prominent market players have adopted product launch, acquisition, partnerships and collaborations as their major developmental strategies to help expand their global reach, strengthen product portfolio, and market foothold. For instance, in September 2014 FireEye launched a threat analytics platform for the Amazon Web Service (AWS) customers to secure the information of customers.

Government in various countries have focused on amendments in the existing laws on lawful interception. The selective focus of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is expected to lead to an upsurge in lawful interception activities. In addition, emerging markets, such as China, India and some African countries, would foster the growth of lawful interception market, owing to rising volumes of data traffic and security threats in these countries. The world lawful interception market is anticipated to generate $3,328.7 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.3 % from 2016 to 2022.

The global market is segmented based on solutions, network technologies, components, communication technologies, end users and geography. According to the network technology used for lawful interception, mobile voice telephony is the highest revenue generating technology and is projected to lead the market by 2020. The market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market with an impressive CAGR of 26.0% during 2016-2022 owing to the evolving network technologies and growing security concerns in the region.

The prominent strategies adopted by different companies in the LI market are product launch, agreement and partnership. These strategies have facilitated organizations to expand their product offerings and enhance their market reach. Renowned players, such as Verint Systems Inc., NICE Systems, Fire Eye, Inc., Cisco, BAE Systems and others, have been analyzed in this report to study their market growth and expansion strategies.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global lawful interception market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast from 2016 to 2020 is provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market

Drivers and opportunities are evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth. Various segments are carefully evaluated to gauge the potential of the market

Porter’s Five Forces Model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

LAWFUL INTERCEPTION MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

The world lawful interception market is segmented on the basis of solutions, component, network technology, communication technology, end users and geography.

By Solution

Devices

Software

Services

By Component

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switch

Handover Interface

Management Server

By Network Technology

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Mobile Voice Telephony

Mobile Data Communication

By Communication Technology

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

Data downloads

File Transfer

By End User

Government (Government Departments & Statutory Bodies, LEAs)

Enterprises

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

