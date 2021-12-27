Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market CAGR of nearly 43% 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market is expected to garner $7.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of nearly 43% during the forecast period 2015-2020. Mobile security can be defined as the means by which mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and others can authenticate users and protect or restrict access to data stored on these devices.

This can be done with the use of passwords, personal identification numbers (PINs), pattern screen locks or more advanced forms of authentication such as fingerprint readers, eye scanners and other forms of biometric readers. Advancement in technology in mobile device market concerning storage, performance, application, capability or internet connectivity have tremendously increased over the past few years.

Together with its wide range of uses, it has also fostered a growing need for better security and integrity solutions. Mobile security threats include both physical and software-based threats that can compromise the data stored in smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices.

Thus, various security software and hardware solutions such as authentication security, mobile application management and data protection software have been developed by companies. The introduction of BYOD (Bring your own device) policy in various organizations, increasing use of smartphones for conducting day-to-day transactions, rising trend of IoT (Internet of Things), need for data protection and favorable government regulations are major factors triggering the market growth. On the other hand, availability of pirated solutions in the market, deployment cost involved and lack of awareness regarding mobile security systems are likely to restrain the market growth.

On the basis of solutions, Asia-Pacific mobile security market is segmented into authentication, mobile application management and mobile data protection. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into email security and anti-virus. The mobile security market, based on various operating systems is categorized into Android, iOS, Windows, Blackberry and others. Based on the end users, the industry is segmented into individual and enterprise users. Enterprise users segment is further segmented into financial institutions, retail, government, telecommunication and IT, education, manufacturing. automotive, aerospace, defense and intelligence and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into India, Japan, China, Singapore and others (Australia, New Zealand and South Korea).

Leading players and their key business strategies have been analyzed in the report in order to gain a competitive insight into the market. Key players covered in the report include IBM, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc. and others.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the mobile security market in Asia-Pacific region with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast during the period of 20152020 have been provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

Porters five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MOBILE SECURITY APAC MARKET KEY SEGMENTATION

By Solution

Authentication

Mobile data protection

Mobile application management

By Type

E-mail

Anti-Virus

By OS

Blackberry

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

By End Users

Individuals

Enterprises

Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Financial Institutions

Education

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing & Automotive

Others

By Geography

India

Japan

China

Singapore

Others (Australia, New Zealand and South Korea)

