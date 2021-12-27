Robotics Technology Market 2021| Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Robotics technology includes the integration of electronics, artificial intelligence, computer science, mechatronics, bioengineering, and nanotechnology for design and development of robots. It is a technology dealing with application of computer-controlled robots for performing manipulative tasks.

Robots are intelligent devices containing sensors, manipulators, control systems, power supply, and software to perform a task with increased efficiency. Robotics technology is increasingly being adopted in the Asia-pacific region owing to rising demand for automation of processes, improved efficiency and productivity, and reduction in human errors.

Various sectors including automotive, healthcare, defense, and aerospace have adopted robotics technology for process automation and efficient resource management. Industrial robots are majorly used in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the dominant automotive industry and low-cost manufacturing units. The rising aging population in this region also drives the demand of service robots in countries like China and Japan.

Increased application of robots in diverse industries including entertainment, education, and healthcare further supplements the growth of this market. The factors restricting the growth of the market include high initial investment, and stringent safety regulations. Advancement in technologies including swarm robotics, cloud robotics, and bio-mimetics would provide numerous growth opportunities in the market.

Employment of robots enables enterprises to automate processes, manufacture high quality products in large volumes, and increase production output, while reducing costs and wastage of resources. With increasing advancement in technologies, robots are used in wide applications including pharmacy, tele-surgery, physical therapy, manufacturing of electronic equipment, bomb diffusion, rescue operations, and assistance during natural disasters.

The major players operating in the Asia-Pacific Robotics technology market include ABB Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yamaha Corporation, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation. These players offer a diverse portfolio of robots to cater to the demands of organizations in the region. These vendors have developed affordable, compact, and energy efficient robots for application in small and medium businesses.

These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration. For instance, in December 2014, FANUC Corporation introduced new robotics solutions including FANUC Robot R-2000iC series, and FANUC Robot M-900iB series to enhance its product portfolio of robotics solutions. These new solutions enabled the company to cater to a wider customer base and meet the increasing demands of the Asia-Pacific market.

The Asia-Pacific robotics technology market has been segmented based on type of robots, components, applications and country. On the basis of types of robots, the market is segmented into industrial robots, mobile robots and service robots. The component segment is divided into hardware, software and services. The application segment is further categorized into healthcare, defense and security, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others (domestic, agriculture and education).

The major vendors profiled in this report are Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, Yamaha Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, and Seiko Epson Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific robotics technology market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20142020 are provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market

Porters five forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

This report highlights the competitive scenario and profiles the key market leaders

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

APAC ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application and country.

MARKET BY TYPE

Industrial robots

Mobile robots

Service robots

Others

MARKET BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Software

Services

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace

Electronics

Defense and security

Domestic

Others

MARKET BY COUNTRY

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

