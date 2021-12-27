Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report ocean

Building Information Modeling (BIM), is a digital representation of a construction project, which can be used by architects, engineers and other construction professionals. It helps in planning, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the diverse physical infrastructure coupled with speedy data exchange among the involved entities.

Nowadays, this software tool is becoming exceptionally popular among end users owing to its lucrative advantages such as increased return on investments (ROIs), time and money saving. Rapidly increasing number of construction projects globally, rising awareness of BIM and associated benefits, and the growing demand for automated models in architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, have been facilitating its adoption in construction industry, especially for commercial and infrastructure projects. Moreover, government mandates regarding usage of BIM in building constructions would further boost its adoption worldwide.

Enhanced data communication and coordination among various stakeholders coupled with improved construction productivity provides a leading edge to the BIM users. However, high cost of software and limited number of trained professionals are hindering the market growth to an extent. Technological advancements to manage data at a remote server and improved user inter-coordination enabled effectively by cloud based solutions have created ample opportunities for the market growth.

Recently launched mobile applications by market leaders such as Autodesk, Inc. and Bentley Systems, Inc., to provide better access to their services have been widely accepted among customers, owing to their superior advantages over traditional CAD software. BIM encourages development of green buildings through energy simulation and prefabrication techniques with effective data exchange during the development of a project, thereby propelling the market growth.

World BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end user, vertical and geography. BIM has been increasingly adopted across different verticals encompassing commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and infrastructure. The adoption rate among commercial and infrastructure is growing rapidly owing to mandates in accordance to government regulations. BIM software models are either delivered through cloud or on premise modes to the customers.

Cloud-based solutions are gaining increased popularity among customers owing to cost effectiveness and easy access over on premise models. Geographically, BIM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region owing to the high adoption of BIM in countries such as China, India and Japan.

The key players profiled in the report include Beck Technology, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Pentagon Solutions Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG. and Asite Solutions Limited.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the BIM market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with their impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2015-2022 has been provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

BUILDING INFORMATION MODELING (BIM) MARKET BY SEGMENTS:

The BIM market is segmented based on solution, software deployment type, end user, vertical and geography.

Market by Solution

Software

Service

Software Market by Deployment Type

On premise

Cloud-based

By End User

Architect/Engineer

Contractor

Others

By Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

