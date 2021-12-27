Optical Switches Market 2021-2030 Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Status | CAGR of ~11%

Optical switches market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Optical switches market by region.

The value of the global optical switches market was more than $5 billion in 2020 and has been growing at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2027.

An optical switch is a device that amplifies the optical signal and links multiple optical fibers together. Additionally, it handles the routing of data packets between input and output ports. Optical switches serve to convert light signals into electrical data at the transmitter before converting them back into light signals at the receiver.

It is a mechanical or optical device that allows selective switching of optical signals between multiple channels without changing the electrical signal. It provides various benefits, including decreased network equipment and switching time and reduced operating power.

Factors Impacting the Growth of the Global Optical Switches Market

Growth in the optical switches market will be influenced by the growing demand for high bandwidth and transfer rates.

The growth of the optical switches market is also predicted to be facilitated by various related advantages such as reduced energy consumption, high scalability, and flexibility.

The deployment of fiber-optic switches in fiber-optic networks and the growing connectivity between devices should positively impact the market.

High concentrations of market players and access to high-quality technical expertise are also expected to fuel demand for optical switches and boost the overall market’s growth.

Datacenter consolidation may be a challenge for the optical switches market growth as it is expected to affect the cost of optical switches and awareness of optical switch applications.

The growth of the data center market, technological advancements, and the emergence of new-age technologies are forecast to open up various new opportunities that will fuel the growth of the optical switches market.

Impact of Covid-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has caused significant damage to the electronics and semiconductor industries. The increased number of COVID-19 cases has led to business and manufacturing units being closed in various countries, and they are expected to remain closed until 2021. In addition, manufacturers have experienced difficulties reaching customers due to the partial or complete lockdown, which has disrupted the global supply chain.

Globally, COVID-19 is impacting society and the economy. As this outbreak grows, its effects are negatively affecting global business. Currently, the stock market is experiencing instability, which is slowing supply chains, eroding business confidence, and increasing customer anxiety.

The closure of manufacturing units has caused a major loss of business and revenue for Asian and European countries under lockdown. In addition to negatively impacting the growth of the market, the COVID-19 outbreak has also affected the operations of the production and manufacturing industries.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the electronics industry, as the production facilities are stalled, which, in turn, has increased demand for electronics and semiconductor products. The impact of it on the optical switches market may reflect a large disruption in manufacturing in Europe, as well as an interruption of Chinese parts exports.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific Optical switches market will remain the top market due to the increasing automation in various vertical industries that use optical switches for optical component testing. In addition to that, the high concentration of participants in the region and the availability of low-cost raw materials have enabled the mass production of low-cost optical switches.

The growing number of data centers in North America is estimated to contribute to the market’s growth. Optical switches are in high demand in the region due to the high concentration of market players or the easy accessibility of qualified technical expertise.

Key Competitors

The key players have driven organic growth by partnering and launching new products to increase their market share. For example, in 2018, CALIENT Technologies Inc., a supplier of optical switching technology, launched Edge 640, which can enable 640 fiber-optic cross-connections. A special design is being developed for data centers, telecommunications, and test lab applications to meet the growing demand for devices and an increasing need for connectivity. Following are the major key partners of the Optical Switches Market:

ON Semiconductor

Siemens AG

D-Link Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Brocade Communication Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

Aim of the Report

The report describes the market sizing and forecasts through enterprise size, type, industry vertical, application, and region.

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small

Large Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Segmentation based on Type

Liquid crystal-based switching

Acousto-optic Switching

Thermo-optic Switching

Electro-optic Switching

Mems-based switching

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Cross-Connects

Signal Monitoring

Circuit Switching

Testing

Multiplexing

Segmentation based on Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Rest of the World

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

