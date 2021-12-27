Near Field Communication (NFC) Market CAGR of 40.4% Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

Near field communication (NFC) is a set of wireless technologies that use magnetic field to facilitate communication between devices when they are kept within a radius of 10 cm from each other. The world near field communication market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.4% during the forecast period (2015-2020), to reach $24.0 billion by 2020. The world near field communication market has exhibited moderate growth during the past few years; however, it is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of smartphones for convenient & secure online transactions and growing popularity of contactless payments are some key factors driving the global NFC technology market. Smartphone is the most common NFC enabled device available in the market. These smartphones allow users to interact with other devices such as in-car infotainment system, PCs and laptops to access information & others.

The world near field communication (NFC) market is segmented on the basis of product type, devices, application and geography. Based on the products available, the market is segmented into auxiliary and non-auxiliary products. NFC tags, NFC chips, and NFC readers are key types of non-auxiliary products, whereas NFC enabled sim and others (NFC covers and cards) are the key auxiliary products discussed in the report.

Based on the device type, the market is segmented into smartphone & tablets, PC & laptops and others (infotainment and stereo headphone). Further, NFC technology finds its major applications in mobile/contactless payment, information sharing, user authentication & access control, monitoring healthcare systems and others (service initiation, ticketing, advertising/marketing and inventory management).

Based on geography, the world near field communication (NFC) market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America Middle East and Africa). North America and Europe, are the major adopters of NFC enabled smartphones and tablets. However, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 43.1%, during the forecast period.

Owing to high adoption of NFC technology for safe and secure monetary transactions and information sharing, key market players are developing advanced technology NFC products to cater to the demand of end users. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies, Apple Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Broadcom Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Inside Secure (now acquired by Intel) among others.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world NFC technology market have been provided in this report

The report provides a competitive scenario of the world near field communication market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and challenges

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights about the market dynamics

Porters five forces analysis provides inputs on the potential of buyers and suppliers and highlights the competitive structure of the market that would enable market players to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of different stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlight the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

NEAR FIELD COMMUNICATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented based on product type, devices, application and geography.

NFC MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Non-Auxiliary Products

NFC Chips

NFC Tags

NFC Readers

Auxiliary Products

NFC-enabled Mobile Sim

Others (NFC cover & cards)

NFC MARKET BY DEVICES

Smartphone & Tablets

PC & Laptops

Others (Infotainment and Stereo Headphone)

NFC MARKET BY APPLICATION

Mobile/Contactless Payment

Information Sharing

User Authentication & Access Controls

Monitoring Healthcare Systems

Others (Service Initiation, Ticketing, Advertising/Marketing Inventory Management)

NFC MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

