Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market 2021| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Identity and access management (IAM) is a security framework which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications. At present, integration of IAM with cloud is gaining pace owing to its low cost and enhanced security.

Cloud identity and access management (IAM) is an approach to revamp the traditional IT security environment by offering IAM solutions over the cloud. Cloud IAM helps large as well as small organizations to secure their IT infrastructure and patents & intellectual properties (IP) in a cost-effective manner.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

Cloud IAM offers various services such as user provisioning, access management, multi-factor authentication, directory services, single sign-on (SSO), governance & compliance management and password management. Several organizations have adopted cloud IAM to improve customer engagement, acquisition and retention.

A well-designed cloud IAM system reduces the cost incurred due to cyber-attacks by enabling better information sharing and enhanced data privacy. In addition, cloud IAM services reduce cyber-attacks and data breaches by implementing various IAM services, such as single sign-on (SSO) and user provisioning and others.

Renowned market players have adopted acquisition as their key strategy to strengthen their technical expertise and to enhance their market foothold. For instance, in 2015, EMC Corporation acquired Virtustream, a cloud computing management software provider, to manage its cloud service business and to enhance its hybrid cloud product portfolio. In 2014, IBM acquired two IAM firms, Lighthouse Security Group and CrossIdeas, to expand and enhance its identity and access management (IAM) offerings.

Get Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

The cost effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services is one of the major factors driving the adoption of cloud IAM. Enterprises are adopting cloud applications at a large scale owing to the fast dropping rates of bandwidth and storage. It has been estimated that an organization can save more than 35% of the annual cost by adopting cloud IAM services.

The accruing costs on organizations due to increasing complexities of cyber-attacks and the costs involved in detection and recovery of losses have fostered the adoption of cloud IAM across various organizations. In addition, the increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and various mobility trends in organizations have augmented the end user device authentication security. Therefore, increasing number and complexity of cyber-attacks, BYOD policies adopted by various organizations, increasing adoption of cloud services, centralized security and management and government compliances, are the key factors driving the growth of cloud IAM market.

The cloud IAM market is segmented based on deployment type, services, industry verticals and geography. The services segment is categorized into user provisioning, access management, multi factor authentication, single sign-on, directory services, password management, and governance & compliance management. User provisioning was the most widely adopted cloud IAM service, which accounted for a share of around 40% in 2014.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

The cloud IAM is segmented based on different industry verticals such as BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education and others. BFSI, IT & telecom and retail witnessed highest adoption of cloud IAM services over the forecast period (2015 – 2020). Based on the deployment type, the market is further categorized into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. Of the three, private cloud dominated the overall cloud IAM market owing to the enhanced security risks compared to public cloud and hybrid cloud. The market has been analyzed on the basis of regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Dell, Inc., and Intel Corporation.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

Comprehensive analysis of current and future market trends in the global cloud IAM market is outlined in the report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of cloud IAM market to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market

The report identifies key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis of these factors over the forecast period

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

SWOT analysis of key market players highlight the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, services, industry vertical, and geography.

MARKET BY SERVICES

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Governance & Compliance Management

MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Retail

Others (Energy, Oil and Gas, Public Sector and Utilities)

Access Full Report, here:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30971

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/