Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by region.

Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) is a next generation software solution that facilitates user interaction with PC, through internet, SMS, messenger and other interfaces. IVA systems use various interaction methods, which include text-to-text, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech-to-speech, among others to assist users in executing their respective tasks. The world intelligent virtual assistant market has exhibited notable growth in the recent past. However, it is poised to demonstrate an even more robust growth trend during the forecast period.

Presently, enterprises are focused on adopting cost-effective methodologies to provide effective and efficient customer services. Intelligent virtual assistant is a cost-effective technology, which assists multiple customers to gain access to a service, quickly and effectively. IVA also leads to an instant response from the system, improved data collection, and reduction in the dependency on manual customer support for any queries. Thus, IVA solutions are being implemented across various organizations, such as banks, E-retailers and healthcare among others.

Increasing smartphone penetration, growing adoption of intelligent virtual assistant software in large enterprises, and inclusion of natural language understanding technology are the key factors driving the global IVA market. IVA facilitates user interaction with smartphones and other devices such as in-car infotainment system, PCs and laptops to access any kind of required information such as payment procedures, doctor availability and appointments, navigation, and news and entertainment among others.

Based on geography, the world intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America Middle East and Africa). North America and Europe are so far the major adopters of intelligent virtual assistant technology. The enterprises in the region are increasingly adopting this technology to enhance their customer engagement along with reduced cost of operation. However, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 38.97% during the forecast period.

The world intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) market is segmented on the basis of technology, vertical and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into speech recognition and text-to-speech technology. Further, IVA technology finds its major application across various verticals such as automotive, BFSI, healthcare, Retail (e-commerce) and others.





POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the world intelligent virtual assistant market with current and future growth trends, driving factors, opportunities, and challenges

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses coupled with potential opportunities present in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY PLAYERS

Next IT Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

IntelliResponse Systems, Inc.

CodeBaby Corporation

Creative Virtual Ltd.

Speaktoit, Inc.

Artificial Solutions

eGain Corporation

CX Company

Anboto Group

INTELLIGENT VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET KEY SEGMENTS



The world intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented based on technology, vertical and geography.



MARKET BY VERTICAL



Automotive

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail (e-commerce)

Others

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY



Text-to-Speech

Speech Recognition



MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

