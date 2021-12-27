Personal/Private Cloud Market CAGR of 33.1% Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report oce

Personal cloud is a cloud storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. In this era of digitalization, there is an increasing need of storing and sharing personal data or professional data. The rapidly increasing tech-savvy population has led to the growing demand of cloud computing services in the recent years.

The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content. Faster and convenient access to stored data and sharing of information would define new standards for the personal cloud industry to create lucrative opportunities for the market players. The world personal cloud market is forecast to generate a revenue of $89.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965



Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) is gaining increasing acceptance, particularly among small and medium enterprises due to benefits of improved productivity, work flexibility and reduced infrastructure costs. Personal cloud services would facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend. However, the issues of privacy and security of stored data would hinder the market growth.



World personal cloud market is segmented based on type of deployment, revenue type and type of hosting. The deployment type is categorized into individual customers, small businesses and medium businesses. Type of hosting divides the market into user hosting and provider hosting. While revenue type segments the market into direct revenue and indirect revenue.Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965

Leading players profiled in the report includes, Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Copy, SpiderOak, Box, Inc. and Buffalo Inc.



Key Benefits:



This study provides an in-depth analysis of the personal cloud market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porter’s five forces analysis of industry and SWOT analysis of the key market players have been provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potential

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).



Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on type of revenue, type of hosting, type of deployment and geography.



Market by Type of Revenue



Direct

Indirect



Market by Type of Hosting



User

Provider



Market by Type of Deployment



Individuals

Small businesses

Medium businesses

Access Full Report, here:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965

Market by Geography



North America

U. S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U. K.

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Others

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30965

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/