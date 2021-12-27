Germany In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2021 Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Germany IVF market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Germany IVF market was valued at $398 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $541 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the analysis period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Germany IVF market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a process that includes fertilization of egg cells outside the body. It is one of the widely known infertility treatment across the clinical industry. The technique is based on assisted reproductive technology and is employed in the treatment of infertility. The process involves removing an ovum (egg or eggs) the ovaries and facilitating its fertilization with the help of a sperm in a laboratory dish. After the fertilized egg (zygote) undergoes embryo culture for up to 6 days, it is implanted in another or same woman’s uterus, depending on the conditions. IVF helps achieve pregnancy when other treatments fail. It is generally not used until less expensive or invasive options have failed or been determined unlikely to work.

Subsidizing IVF treatments, delayed marriages and parenthood decisions, and increase in prevalence of infertility issues are the factors that majorly drive the growth of the IVF market in Germany. In addition, as per National Health Plan (NHP), about 50% of the treatment cost by IVF paid for three cycles is projected to boost growth of the IVF market in Germany. However, stringent government regulations and lack of availability in treatment cycles for IVF are the major restraints that hamper the growth of the market in Germany.

The Germany in vitro fertilization market (IVF) is segmented based on cycle type and end user. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), and thawed IVF cycles (non-donor). Based on end user, the market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

> The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Germany in vitro fertilization (IVF) market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

> The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

> An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

> The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Germany In Vitro Fertilization Market

By Cycle Type

o Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

o Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

By End User

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals

o Surgical Centers

o Clinical Research Institutes

LIST of KEY PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT

> Heidelberg University Hospital

> Klinikum Stuttgart

> DRK Kliniken Berlin

> University Medical Center Freiburg

