Near Infrared Imaging Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive

The near-infrared imaging market accounted for $271 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $375 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Near infrared imaging market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Near infrared (NIR) is a sub-division of the infrared band of the electromagnetic spectrum having wavelength ranging from 0.7 to 1.4 microns, which is very close to human vision. NIR imaging technique involves the use of near infrared light to obtain images of tissues. These systems rely on fluorescent dye, which is administered to obtain fluorophore emission. These emissions are captured by an imaging system and camera.

This further produces real time images of the tissues. It is advantageous over other techniques since it provides better resolution and is less harmless to patients. NIR Imaging can be helpful in diagnosing breast cancer, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and schizophrenia. Near infrared imaging is used as a replacement for far infrared and thermal vision. It is advantageous over thermal vision since thermal vision can only absorb heat and does not product clear images.

Rise in number of surgical procedures worldwide for cancer surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and cardiovascular surgery, plastic/reconstructive surgeries coupled with surge in prevalence of target diseases such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer; increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and neurological disorders, are responsible for driving the growth of near infrared imaging market. In addition, surge in adoption of NIR imaging across the globe, rise in geriatric population and health awareness in the emerging economies are the prime growth factor for the growth of global near infrared imaging market. However, high availability of other alternative imaging techniques and high price of infrared detectors may restrict the global near infrared imaging market.

The near infrared imaging market is segmented based on product, application, indication, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into near infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near infrared fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems.

Based on application, the near infrared imaging market is classified into pre-clinical imaging, medical imaging and clinical imaging. Based on indication, the near infrared imaging market is segmented into cancer surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, plastic/reconstructive surgeries, and others. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others. Based on region, the near infrared imaging market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global near infrared imaging market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

> The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

> A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

> The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

> By Product

o Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems

o Near Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

> By Application

o Pre-clinical Imaging

o Medical Imaging (Diagnostic and Surgeries)

o Clinical Imaging

> By Indication

o Cancer Surgeries

o Cardiovascular Surgeries

o Gastrointestinal Surgeries

o Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

o Others

By End User

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Research Laboratories

o Others

> By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

> Carl Zeiss AG

> Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

> Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

> Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

> Li-Cor, Inc.

> Medtronic plc.

> PerkinElmer Inc.

> Quest Innovations B.V. (Quest Medical Imaging B.V.)

> Shimadzu Corporation

> Stryker Corporation

LIST of OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

> Fluoptics

> Mizuho

> Olympus

> Hitachi, Ltd.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

