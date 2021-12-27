Sterile Tubing Welder Market Share 2021, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Top Players, Revenue Expectation, Forthcoming Development Status and Forecast to 2030

Sterile Tubing Welder Market is valued approximately at USD 2.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Sterile tubing welders were assembled to create aseptic association amongst the two lengths of consistent thermoplastic tubing. In the composition for the welding process, the two ends of tubing are positioned strongly in the tube clamp assembly irrespective of whether wet tubing or dry tubing is being connected. Sterile tubing welders also bring instant and safe connection that maintains a functionally closed system. As every wafer is removed after one-time use, thus cross contamination is negligible.

Further, the welders can be utilized in blood banks for blood center applications or blood bag type tubing. It can also be used in biotechnology applications which involve larger bore tubing. The sample is transmitted or inserted directly into a sterile tube, which is then required to be firmly capped and further transferred for testing in a laboratory. Rise in demand for blood and blood-based products, surging investments in R&D projects, along with the increasing utilization of single-use technologies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Hematology, in the U.S., over 20 million units of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are transfused every year to treat hematologic conditions like leukemia, sickle cell disease and severe anemia. Such high demand for blood products is expected to fuel the demand for blood processing, sterile processing, and related infrastructure thus, reinforcing the growth of sterile tubing welder market. However, availability of substitutes is one of the major factors expected to impede the growth of global sterile tubing welder market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sterile Tubing Welder Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the escalating demand for sterile and hygienic environment to avoid contamination, along with the surging requirement of sterility in blood products and drugs in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing investments in research & development in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Terumo BCT, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius AG

Genesis BPS

MGA Technologies

Flex Concepts, Inc.

Shanghai Lepure Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Newage Industries, Inc.

Biomen Biosystems Company Limited

Vante Biopharm

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode:

Manual

Automatic

By Application:

Bio Pharmaceutical

Blood Processing

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Research Clinics

Blood Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Sterile Tubing Welder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

