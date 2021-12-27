3D Printing Healthcare Market CAGR of 18.2% 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

3D printing, also known as desktop fabrication or additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and various printing materials. The materials used in 3D printing include several types of polymers, metals, and ceramics. 3D printing offers methodologies that can make manufacturing of complex designs an apparent reality. The 3D printing technology in healthcare caters to the rising demands of medical care by providing wide array of applications based on individual needs. The global 3D Printing Healthcare market was valued at $973 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,692 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global 3D Printing Healthcare marketreport 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The factors that drive the 3D printing healthcare market are reduction of errors, decrease in development cost & time, and the ability to build customized products. In addition, increase in scope of applications in healthcare and biomedical applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. On the contrary, high cost of 3D printing and dearth of skilled labors hamper the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and companies supplement the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies hinders the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global 3D printing healthcare market is segmented into component, technology, application, end user, and region. By component, the market is segregated into system/device, materials, and services. Depending on technology, it is categorized into droplet deposition (DD), photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing.

The applications covered in the study include external wearable devices, clinical study devices, implants, and tissue engineering. As per end user, the market is fragmented into medical & surgical centers, pharma & biotech companies, and academic institutions. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global 3D printing healthcare market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

? Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts would assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

? Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

? Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

> By Component

o System/Device

o Materials

o Services

> By Technology

o Droplet Deposition (DD)

? Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Technology

? Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)

? Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

o Photopolymerization

? Stereolithography (SLA)

? Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

? Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

o Laser Beam Melting

? Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

? Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

? Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

o Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

o Laminated Object Manufacturing

> By Application

o External Wearable Devices

o Clinical Study Devices

o Implants

o Tissue Engineering

> By End User

o Medical & Surgical Centers

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Academic Institutions

> By Region

o North America

> U.S.

> Canada

> Mexico

o Europe

> Germany

> France

> Spain

> Italy

> UK

> Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

> Australia

> Japan

> India

> China

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

> Brazil

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> 3D Systems Corporation

> Exone

> Formlabs

> GE

> Materialise NV

> Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

> Organovo Holdings, Inc.

> Proto Labs

> SLM Solutions Group AG

> Stratasys Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

> Advanced Solutions Life Sciences

> Aspect Biosystem

> Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

> Envisiontec

> Nano Dimension

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

