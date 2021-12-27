Medical Aesthetics Market Report 2021 Global Size, Recent and Future Demand, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

Medical Aesthetics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Medical Aesthetics market by region.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Aesthetics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. Medical Aesthetics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.97% to reach USD 23,544.18 Million by 2025.

Market analysis

The rising incidences of skin diseases, swelling expenditure on cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, growing acceptance of facial aesthetics, technological advancements in the aesthetics industry, snowballing demand for aesthetic procedures such as liposuction, hair transplantation, and others are likely to drive the growth of the global medical aesthetics market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, an estimated 18,447 liposuction procedures were performed in Taipei, accounting for 1.3% of the total surgical liposuction systems across the globe.

Moreover, it was determined that India stood third in liposuction procedures, representing 5.0% of the total liposuction procedures performed in the world. One of the significant factors characterizing the market growth is the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures such as liposuction and hair replacement. However, the side-effects coupled with aesthetics procedures are anticipated to limit market growth over the forecast period. Generally, as calculated in the year 2018, the market was guided by Asia-Pacific supported by Americas and

Market segmentation

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented based on product, end user and region respectively. By end-user, the market has been classified as hospitals & clinics, dermatology & cosmetic centers, and others. In August 2016, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA acquired an aesthetic medical device company, ON Light Sciences. By this achievement, the company announced the field of light science innovation technology and aimed to meet the needs of aesthetic practices that focus on energy-based devices.

On the basis of product, the global medical aesthetics market has been classified into facial aesthetics, body contouring devices, cosmetic implants, hair removal devices, aesthetic skin devices, tattoo removal devices, others. In August 2018, Hologic Inc.’s Cynosure division signed a contract with Porter Instrument. With this contract, the company was able to disseminate its products in the US and Canada. Facial aesthetic products are likely to hold a limit market share of 30.3% during the forecast period.

Regional analysis

Geographically the global medical aesthetics market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. The European medical aesthetics market comprises Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Western Europe comprises countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. Europe accounts for the second-largest market for global aesthetics owing to the increasing support from the government, the presence of a huge geriatric population, and high healthcare spending.

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market in the Americas is segmented into North America and Latin America. In this region, North America is expected to overshadow the market. The Americas is expected to command the largest market share due to a well-developed healthcare sector, growing demand for beauty treatments and other anti-aging related cosmetic procedures, and the presence of leading players. Additionally, an increasing number of aesthetic surgeries are likely to drive the growth of the medical aesthetics market in these countries.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, nearly 17.5 million cosmetic procedures and 5.8 million reconstructive procedures were registered. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to hold the lowest market share in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market. In this region, the Middle East is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, the undeveloped market in this region, and continuously increasing demand for products.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for the global medical aesthetics market. The presence of a vast patient population, rapid development in technology, and the presence of enormous opportunities for the development of the market drive the growth of the medical aesthetics market in Asia-Pacific. The government of this region is also looking forward to availing better treatment options from developed nations to improve the quality of life of their citizens. This region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.31% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the global medical aesthetics market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global medical aesthetics market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the global medical aesthetics market are companies like Allergan, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Syneron Medical Ltd, Hologic Inc., Cutera, Lumenis, Galderma SA, Bausch Health/ Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Anika Therapeutics Inc., and Alma Lasers.

