Multiplex Assay Market 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global multiplex assays market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global multiplex assays market accounted for $73.2 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $123.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global multiplex assays market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Multiplex immunoassays conjugates assays for several target analytes in a single reaction volume, minimizing workflow and sample volume difficulties. In addition, this assay provides a gain in assay dynamic range, and is used to amplify multiple targets in a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and collect more information from minute quantities of proteins or other analytes in lesser time as compared to conventional methods such as singleplex ELISA. Multiplex assays finds its application in pathogen identification, mutation analysis, RNA detection, gene detection analysis, linkage analysis, forensic studies, and others.

Multiplex assays hold enormous potential in the R&D of drugs for the treatment of diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases that drives the market growth for theses assays. For instance, bead-based Luminex xMAP multiplex assay provides a platform for cancer biomarker assays, which are compatible with plasma, serum, cultured cells, and other biological samples.

In addition, surge in adoption of multiplex assays to reduce operation costs and rise in adoption of personalized medicines are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, high capital investment and dearth of skilled labors are the major factors that hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions offer lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of multiplex assays market, due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increase in demand for better healthcare services from majority of the patient population.

The global multiplex assays market in this report is studied based on type, product, technology, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and others. By product, it is classified into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay instruments & accessories, and multiplex assay software & services.

Depending on technology, it is fragmented into nucleic acid-based, protein-based multiplex assays, and others. As per application, it is segregated into companion diagnostics, research & development, clinical diagnostics, and others. According to end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnological companies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global multiplex assay market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

? A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global trends in the multiplex assay market.

? Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

> Nucleic Acid-based Multiplex Assays

> Protein-based Multiplex Assays

> Others

By Product

> Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables

> Multiplex Assay Instruments & Accessories

> Multiplex Assay Software & Services

By Technology

> Multiplex PCR

> Multiplex Protein Microarray

> Others

By Application

> Companion Diagnostics

> Research & Development

> Clinical Diagnostics

By End User

> Hospitals

> Clinical Laboratories

> Research Institutes

> Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

By Region

o North America

> U.S.

> Canada

> Mexico

o Europe

> UK

> France

> Germany

> Italy

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

> Japan

> China

> India

> South Korea

> Australia

> Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Brazil

> Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> Luminex Corporation

> Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

> Illumina Inc.

> Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

> QIAGEN N.V.

> Becton, Dickinson and Company

> Abcam PLC

> Seegene Inc.

> Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

> Merck KGaA

> Agilent Technologies

> Quanterix

> Olink

> Sysmex Corporation

> Siemens Healthcare GmbH

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

> Johnson & Johnson

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

