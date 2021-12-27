Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market 2021-2030 Upcoming Investments, Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Upcoming Investments | CAGR of 3.90

The Global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market size was $315.70 million in 2020 and the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.90 during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

The intra-oral sensor consists of a sensor, which creates radiographic images of the mouth. An image is taken by the sensor and sent to a computer via leads, where it becomes a digital image that can be seen on a monitor.

Factors Impacting the Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market

The rapid adoption of digital sensors and PSP systems, advances in medical imaging technologies, provide additional opportunities for rural communities to benefit from oral health services.

The healthcare sector is gaining traction with digital sensors as they offer more advanced features than traditional radiography films. As well as being able to send images directly to a computer, these sensors can also be connected to other devices.

The high costs for dental imaging systems and a lack of reimbursement for dental procedures hinder the market growth.

Growing dental laboratories across the globe are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of Covid-19

A significant impact of COVID-19 has been felt by the global economy in the manufacturing industry. Most electronic components, including medical devices, sensors, chips and ICs, and other medical devices, are imported from Asian countries. There has been an increase in the price of components as a result of the shuttering of manufacturing units.

Consumers and the economy are both affected by COVID-19. The government has temporarily shut down electronics manufacturing hubs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among individuals. A lack of materials, components, and finished goods has greatly affected the intra-oral flat panel sensor supply chain. Because of a lack of business continuity, the industry will likely suffer significant financial disruptions that will adversely affect revenues and shareholder returns.

In many industries, disruption of production cycles and supply chains attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak has had positive and negative effects. It has been extremely challenging to eradicate the pandemic in the dental industry, as the disease shows no signs of abating. Presently, the second wave of pandemics is affecting half the world.

By 2021, more elective dental procedures will be conducted as vaccines are made available throughout the world. Also, the pandemic situation in North America and Europe is better controlled. There would be a positive impact on the intra-oral flat panel sensor market.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region can achieve the highest CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2027. The market study include analysis of regions including North America, Europe and LAMEA along with APAC.

Aim of the Report

The segmentation of the Oral Flat Sensor market includes – product, application, and region.

Segmentation based on product

Charged-coupled device (CCD)

Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)

Segmentation based on application

A diagnostic medical imaging system

Veterinary system

Segmentation based on region

North America

LAMEA

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Key Competitors

VATECH

Genoray

OWANDY

Corix Medical Systems

Allpro Imaging

FONA Dental

Carestream Dental

DABI ATLANTE

Dentsply Sirona

KaVo Dental

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

