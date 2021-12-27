Companion Diagnostics Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions | by Reportocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global companion diagnostics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global companion diagnostics market generated $1,678 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,452 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global companion diagnostics market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Companion diagnostic is a medical device, often an in-vitro device that provides information essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. These tests help a health care professional to determine patients who can benefit from a particular therapeutic product, identify patients at increased risk of severe side effects as a result of the treatment with a particular therapeutic product as well as achieve improved safety or effectiveness.

The companion diagnostics market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in demand for advanced therapies, rise in R&D activities to develop low cost & highly efficient drugs, increase in awareness in personalized medicines and surge in demand for cost effective diagnosis are some factors that majorly drive the market growth.

The global companion diagnostics market is segmented based on technology, indication, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized as immunohistochemistry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next Generation Sequencing (NGS), in situ hybridization, and others. On the basis of indication, it is segmented into oncology, neurology, and others. Oncology is further classified into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, blood cancer, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

> It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

> A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

> The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology Type

> Immunohistochemistry

> Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

> Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

> In situ hybridization

> Others

Indication

> Oncology

o Lung cancer

o Colorectal cancer

o Breast cancer

o Blood cancer

o Others

> Neurology

> Others

By Region

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

> Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.

> Agilent (Dako Denmark A/S)

> ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

> BioMerieux SA

> Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

> Foundation Medicine, Inc.

> Myriad Genetics, Inc.

> Qiagen N.V.

> Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.)

> Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies Corporation)

