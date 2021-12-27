Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global elderly & disabled assistive devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global elderly & disabled assistive devices market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Assistive devices, as the term signifies are the medical devices that assist elderly as well as disabled people to form their various basic tasks such as walking, hearing problems, vision problems, and others. The mobility aids devices include wheelchairs, scooters, and others that alleviate disabled individuals with their mobility. Moreover, there are various kinds of hearing aids that help individuals with hearing difficulties such as Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE), Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE), In-the?Ear Aids (ITE), Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA), canal hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is primarily driven by significant rise in mobility impairment disorders, lifestyle changes, and availability of a variety of disabled & elderly assistive products. In addition, considerable increase in demand for assistive devices due to rise in trend of an independent lifestyle further fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in the number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies is estimated to boost the market growth.

However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market is segmented based on type and region. Based on type, it is divided into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

> Living Aids Devices

o Hearing Aids

? Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE)

? Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE)

? In-the?Ear Aids (ITE)

? Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

? Canal Hearing Aids

? Cochlear Implants

o Reading and Vision Aids

? Braille Translators

? Video Magnifiers

? Reading Machines

? Others

> Mobility Aids Devices

o Wheelchairs

? Manual Wheelchairs

? Powered Wheelchairs

o Mobility Scooters

? Walkers & Rollators

? Canes & Walking Sticks

? Crutches

? Transfer Lifts or Patient Mechanical Lift Handling

? Door Openers

? Others

> Medical Furniture

o Medical Beds

o Door Openers

o Medical Furniture Accessories

o Riser Reclining Chairs

o Others

> Bathroom Safety Equipment

o Shower Chairs

o Commodes

o Ostomy Products

o Bars, Grips, & Rails

> By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

> AI Squared

> Drive Medical.

> GN Resound Group.

> Invacare

> William Demant Holding A/S

> Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC)

> Pride Mobility Products Corporation

> Siemens Ltd

> Sonova Holding AG

> Starkey hearing technologies

The other players operating in the elderly & disabled assistive devices market include (not profiled in the report)

> Bausch & Lomb, Inc.,

> Inclusive Technology Ltd.

> Liberator Ltd.

> Tobii Dynavox

> JABBLA B.V.B.A

> Blue Chip Medical Type, Inc.

> Permobil AB

> Medline Industries, Inc.

