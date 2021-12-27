Digital Healthcare Market Report 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

Digital Healthcare market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Healthcare market by region.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Digital Healthcare market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Digital Healthcare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.30% to reach USD 3,28,887.8 million by 2025.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Global Digital Healthcare Market: Information by Technology (Digital Health Systems, Telehealthcare, mHealth, and Healthcare Analytics), by Application (Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, and others), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based), by Components (Software, Services, and Hardware), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market analysis

Generally, the high adoption rate of EHRS and EMRS. In recent years, the application of IT in the medical sector has resulted in a parallel adoption of EHR and EMR. EHRs and EMRs improve the quality of care in medical services. The terms EHR and EMR can be interchangeably used but are special in format. According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), Digital Healthcare Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.30% to reach USD 3,28,887.8 million by 2025.

Digital Healthcare manages based on healthcare big data, electronic health record (EHR) and electronic medical record (EMR), and others. Digital healthcare simplifies the smooth operation of healthcare-related processes. EMRs are digital versions of paper charts in a clinician’s office. They typically contain the medical and treatment history of the patients. On the other hand, EHRs are primarily designed to collect and compile information. EHRs can be used to share information between healthcare providers, laboratories, specialists, etc.

Market segmentation

The Global Digital Healthcare Market is segmented based on material Technology, Application, Delivery Mode, Components and End Use respectively. The market, based on technology, has been bifurcated into digital health systems, telehealthcare, mhealth, and healthcare analytics. The digital health systems are further sub-segmented into EHR/EMR and e-advising systems. Telehealthcare is further segmented into activity monitoring, remote medication management, LTC monitoring, video consultation. mHealth is further segmented into wearables and mHealth apps.

Based on application, the digital healthcare market has been set aside into cardiology, diabetes, neurology, sleep apnea, oncology, and others. Based on elements, the digital healthcare market has been segregated into software, services, and hardware.Based on delivery mode, the digital healthcare market has been isolated into on-premise and cloud based. Wearables are furthermore segmented into glucose meters, neurological monitors, sleep apnea monitors, pulse oximeters, BP monitors, and others. mHealth apps are more segmented into fitness apps and medical apps.

Regional analysis

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Digital Healthcare Market are manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Digital Healthcare Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Digital Healthcare Market are companies like Allscripts Healthcare, LLC (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), McKesson Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US), AT&T Inc.(US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), EClinicalWorks (US), iHealth Lab Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.(US).

