Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Reportocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global Vietnam menstrual cups market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Vietnam menstrual cups market size was $1.521 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.264 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that is used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and one can keep it inside for a maximum duration of 12 hours. Its purpose is to prevent menstrual blood from leaking onto the clothes. It is made up of either latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic, which means that the wearer can be safe from unwanted irritation and allergies. The menstrual cups are available in smaller and larger size, where smaller size is recommended for women under 30 (who have not given birth vaginally) and the larger size is recommended for women who are over 30 (have given birth vaginally or experience a heavy flow).

The major factors that drive the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market include increase in awareness among the population about the available options during menstruation. Huge number of awareness campaigns conducted by women communities, educational institutes, and non-profit organizations also help in the growth of the market. In addition, rise in women populace coupled with high costs of sanitary pads and tampons further fuels the market growth. However, additional substitutes coupled with high cost of menstrual cups as well as cultural resistance & limited level of acceptance of these sanitary protections are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in awareness about eco-friendly and safety sanitary protections is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the menstrual cup manufacturers in Vietnam in the near future.

The Vietnam menstrual cups market is segmented based on product type, material, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable menstrual cups and reusable menstrual cups. Based on material, the market is divided into medical grade silicones, natural latex rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies/retail stores.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

> By Product Type

o Reusable Menstrual Cups

o Disposable Menstrual Cups

By Material

o Medical grade silicones

o Natural Latex Rubber

o Thermoplastic elastomer

By Distribution Channel

o Online Stores

o Pharmacies/Retail Stores

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> Anigan

> Diva International Inc.

> Fleurcup

> Jaguara, s.r.o.

> Lingroup Co., Ltd. (Lintimate)

> Lune Group Oy Ltd.

> Lena Cup

> Mooncup Ltd.

> Me Luna GmbH

> OVA Vietnam Company Limited

> Sterne (Si-Line)

> YUUKI Company s.r.o.

