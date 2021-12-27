China Oncology Drugs Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis | by Report ocean

The China oncology drugs market was valued at $6,498.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $12,688.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer according to the data published by WHO. Being the most populous country in the world, cancer rates are significantly rising in China. As per

Global Cancer Observatory in 2018, the number of new cancer cases registered each year in China are 4,285,033. Amongst which, lung cancer constitutes 18.1%; colorectum cancer is about 12.2%; stomach cancer is approximately 10.6%; liver cancer constitutes 9.2%; breast cancer comprises of 8.6% and 41.1% other cancers.

The population of China accounts for 19.3% of the global population, and the incidence rate of cancer accounts for 22% of global cancer incidence, ranking first in the world. Cancer deaths in China account for about 27% of global cancer deaths. Cancer mortality in China is also higher than the global average of 17%.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. China oncology drugs market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, aging population, westernized diet, shift to sedentary lifestyle, and surge in tobacco smoke exposure due to urbanization in China are the key factors that drive the growth of the cancer. This in turn boosts the growth of the China oncology drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness and increase in availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

However, the use of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to cure cancer and high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in number of pipeline products are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The China oncology drugs market is segmented based on drug class type and indication. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, and other cancers.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

> This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current China oncology drugs market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

> The market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

> The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

> A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

> The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

Key market segments

By Drug Class Type

> Chemotherapy

> Targeted Therapy

> Immunotherapy Therapy

> Hormonal Therapy

By Indication

> Blood Cancer

> Breast Cancer

> Gastrointestinal Cancer

> Prostate Cancer

> Lung Cancer

> Skin Cancer

> Ovarian Cancer

> Cervical Cancer

> Kidney Cancer

> Other Cancers

LIST of KEY PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT

> AbbVie Inc.

> Astellas Pharma Inc.

> AstraZeneca PLC

> Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

> Celgene Corporation

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

> Johnson & Johnson

> Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd.

> Beigene

> Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

