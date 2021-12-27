Japan Oncology Drugs Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on Japan oncology drugs market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Japan oncology drugs market accounted for $9,405 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $14,109 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Japan oncology drugs market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Cancer is a serious medical condition marked by the presence of tumor cells present in the body. The formation of tumor cells take place when the normal cells grow at an abnormal rate. Moreover, these tumor cells also have the ability to spread to other parts of the body through blood and lymphatic system. In addition, cancer has different stages which are based on the growth pattern of tumor. Therefore, the treatment of cancer differs depending on the stage of cancer. Chemotherapy drugs are mostly employed in the treatment of early stage cancers and similarly targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs are generally preferred in the treatment of late stage cancers.

Surge in research related to new drug discovery for cancer treatment, rise in incidence of cancer in Japan, and increase in healthcare expenditure boost the growth of Japan oncology drugs market. Moreover, rise in awareness related to early diagnosis of cancer leading to rise in demand of oncology drugs for treatment is another factor that fuels the growth of the market in Japan. Furthermore, surge in geriatric population also contributes to the growth of the market as the elderly are more prone to certain cancer such as prostate cancer. In addition, rise in number of pipeline products is expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Conversely, stringent approval process of oncology drugs in Japan hinders the growth of market.

The Japan oncology drugs market size is studied based on segments, drug class type and indication. Based on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer and others.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class Type

> Chemotherapy

> Targeted Therapy

> Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

> Hormonal Therapy

By Indication

> Blood Cancer

> Breast Cancer

> Gastrointestinal Cancer

> Prostate Cancer

> Lung Cancer

> Skin Cancer

> Ovarian Cancer

> Cervical Cancer

> Other Cancers

List of key players profiled in the report:

> Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

> Johnson and Johnson

> Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

> AstraZeneca plc

> AbbVie Inc.

> Celgene Corporation

> Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

> Astellas Pharma Inc.

> Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

LIST of OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

> Sanofi

> Amgen Inc.

> Bayer AG

