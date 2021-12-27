Mobile Gamma Cameras Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global mobile gamma cameras market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global mobile gamma cameras market size was $ million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of $$ from 2019 to 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global mobile gamma cameras market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small and large organs including brain, cardiac, neurological, breast, thyroid, pancreas and kidney applications. The mobile gamma camera scans the body by using a procedure that follows injecting a radionucleotide in the body or organ and then recording the resulting radioactivity by image scanning.

In mobile gamma camera the total examination time is ten minutes till final images. Further, mobile gamma camera system can be used at bedside and is greater in clinical practices. Nuclear imaging is performed due to its better selectivity and resolution. Thus, it is vastly used at the time of surgery in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in number of applications of mobile gamma camera devices is expected to reduce the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients.



The global mobile gamma cameras market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as advantages of mobile gamma cameras over traditional gamma cameras, and technological advancements in expanding the imaging options. Further, factors such as rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in near future, fuel the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market.

However, side effects such as decrease in organ function, hair loss and skin burn of mobile gamma cameras and exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation are certain factors which hamper the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market. On the contrary, development of mobile gamma camera is slowly replacing the conventional cameras, and this represents the biggest technological development in the market followed by miniaturization and numerous developments in the radionucleotide, which are anticipated to create newer opportunities in the emerging as well as the developed markets.



The global mobile gamma cameras market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is classified into single-head mobile gamma cameras, dual-head mobile gamma cameras, triple-head mobile gamma cameras, and handheld mobile gamma camera. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac imaging, breast imaging, thyroid scanning, kidney scanning, intraoperative imaging, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital, imaging centers & clinics, and research centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allows companies to strategically plan their business moves.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

> By Product type

o Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

o Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

o Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

o Handheld Mobile Gamma Camera



> By Application

o Cardiac Imaging

o Breast Imaging

o Thyroid Scanning

o Kidney Scanning

o Intraoperative Imaging

o Other

By End User

o Hospital

o Imaging Centers & Clinics

o Research Centers

> By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? India

? China

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

> Dilon Technologies, Inc

> General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

> Digirad Corporation

> DDD-Diagnostic A/S

> GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH,

> Adolesco AB, MiE GmbH

> Gamma Medica, Inc.

> Crystal Photonics GmbH

> Oncovision.

