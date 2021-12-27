Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market Size 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

lobal Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2027.Global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market is valued approximately at USD 1.34 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.72% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages contain high protein content to consume the healthy drinks on the go. The global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages market is driven by growing demand for fitness clubs as people increase their protein intake to maintain workout productivity. According to Statista, number of health and fitness clubs worldwide has increased from 201’000 in 2016 to 205’000 in 2019. Another important driving factor is the rising number of product launches with new innovative flavors. For instance, in August 2020, Ascent Protein launched Recovery Water, a water-based ready-to-drink protein beverage with electrolytes to help athletes recover post-workout quickly. Also, in 2019, Nestl?(C)’s Garden of Life launched four ready-to-drink protein beverages. Likewise, in November 2020, Arla Foods Ingredients’ launched, Nutrilac WheyHi, a whey protein Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverage. Furthermore, the expanding food & beverages industry, high consumption of protein-enriched drinks, and increasing adoption of organic products, thus create new opportunities for the global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages industry. However, presence of affordable alternatives may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the rise in consumers’ awareness regarding benefits of protein consumption, increasing adoption of plant-based diet supports the demand for protein beverages and presence of product differentiation in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to increasing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages, rising awareness regarding physical workout simultaneously maintaining the protein rich diet base, and introduction of new products in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

MusclePharm Corp

Vitaco Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Unilever PLC

Halen Brands, Inc.

Makers Nutrition, LLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Whey

Casein

Soy

Other Sources

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail

Other Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Trends like development of new supermarkets and hypermarkets are forecast to create favorable opportunities. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing demand for advanced one-stop solutions would further expand the industrial growth in the coming years.

The value of FMCG sector is forecast to reach US$ 18.5 billion by the end of the year 2028, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Of all the regions, North America is dominating the entire FMCG sector and is forecast to hold the largest market share during the study period. North America FMCG sector is growing significantly owing to change in lifestyles, growing number of supermarkets, and rising urban population. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the CAGR of 7.8%, because of changing lifestyles, increasing urbanization, and rising employment rate. Apart from that, increasing focus of companies and organizations towards R&D and new product launches would further boost the popularity of FMCG domain and escalate the regional growth of the market.

