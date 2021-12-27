U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on U.S. Topical Pain Relief Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The U.S. topical pain relief market size was valued at $2,324 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,730 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

Pain is a distressing feeling, which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is most prevalent symptom associated with most of chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever, these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief. These analgesics include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anesthetics, capsaicin, and opioids. These medications are present as creams, ointments, gels, and transdermal patches. They are mostly available as over-the-counter (OTC) products while some are available through prescription only.

Market dynamics

The growth of the U.S. topical pain relief market is majorly driven by increase in prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related conditions, diabetic neuropathy, leading to pain. Other factors that boost the market growth include rise in adoption of topical pain relief products as they cause lesser side effects as compared to oral pain relief, upsurge in geriatric population across the U.S., and increase in demand for topical pain relief by sports players. However, factors such as topical pain relief medications can cause irritated skin and they have a strong odor or unpleasant smell that hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of online platform for the topical therapeutics is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

Market segmentation

The U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented based on therapeutic class, type, formulation, and distribution channel. On the basis of therapeutic class, the market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids. The non-opioids segment is further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), methyl salicylate, capsaicin, lidocaine, and other non-opioids. The opioids segment is further bifurcated into buprenorphine and fentanyl. Non-opioids segment accounted for the largest U.S. topical pain relief market share in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period owing to high preferability and easy availability of non-opioids drugs.

By type, the U.S. topical pain relief market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Over-the-counter pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to easy availability and high demand for topical pain relief products by sportsperson. Based on formulation, the market is classified into cream, gel, spray, patch, and others. Cream-based pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to high availability of these products with high success rate and lesser side effects. On the other hand, patch pain relief segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

The distribution channels covered in the study include pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores. Pharmacies & drug stores are the major revenue contributors in the U.S. topical pain relief market due to higher presence and wide availability of drugs. On the other side, e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest U.S. topical pain relief market growth during the forecast period owing to higher digital literacy among the population. Moreover, these pharmacies offer various advantages such as fewer expenses, more convenience, price comparisons, and easy access to patient reviews, which drive the market growth of this segment.

The key players of this market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sanofi S.A., Topical BioMedics, Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Nestle S.A. Other players (these players are not profiled in the report and the same can be included on request) in the value chain include Troy Healthcare, LLC, Emami Group, Chattem, Inc., Exzell Pharma, and Performance Health Technologies, Inc.

Access Full Report, here:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

Key Benefits for US topical pain relief market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current U.S. topical pain relief market trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the U.S. topical pain relief market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a U.S. scale are provided.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

US topical pain relief Key market segments:

By Therapeutic Class

Non-opioids

Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Methyl Salicylate

Capsaicin

Lidocaine

Other Non-opioids

Opioids

Buprenorphine

Fentanyl

By Type

Prescription Pain Relief

Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

By Formulation

Cream

Gel

Spray

Patch

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-commerce

Retail & Grocery Stores

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMT3

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/