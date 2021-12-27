Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market accounted for $2,332 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,226 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.12% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices are used during the surgeries for several eye-related diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, corneal transplant, age related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. These ophthalmic visco-surgical devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid further damage to the vision or loss of vision. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices play a crucial role in eye surgeries by protecting the cornea, maintaining the pressure inside eye, creating deep anterior spaces, and others. The benefits these offer have led to the rise in their use across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives that aim at setting up guidelines to control the increase in vision impairment across the globe are compelling the key manufacturers to introduce novel ophthalmic devices in the market. Moreover, surge in prevalence of cataract and glaucoma, increase in number of eye surgeries performed, and rise in geriatric population are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.

In addition, surge in adoption of viscoelastic devices across the globe also boosts the growth of viscoelastic devices market. Furthermore, growth potential offered by developing economies present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of ophthalmic surgeries and low accessibility to eye care in low income countries hinder the growth of this market.

The ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product, the market is divided into cohesive ophthalmic viscoelastic and dispersive ophthalmic viscoelastic. Based on application, the market is classified into cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, corneal transplant, and vitreoretinal surgery. Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, others, cardiovascular disorders, and others. Based on region, the ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic viscoelastic devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

? The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Cohesive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

o Dispersive Ophthalmic Viscoelastic

By Application

o Cataract

o Glaucoma

o Corneal Transplant

o Vitreoretinal Surgery



By End User

o Hospitals

o Ophthalmic Clinics

o Others

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

? Bausch Health Companies, Inc

? Eyekon Medical Inc.

? Bohus Biotech Ab

? Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

? Cima Technology Inc.

? Johnson & Johnson

? Novartis International AG (Alcon Inc.)

? Rumex International Corporation

? Haohai Biological Technology

? Altacor

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

? Hoya Corporation.

? St. Shine Optical Co, Ltd.

? CooperVision Inc.

? Tomey Corporation

? Haag-Strait AG

