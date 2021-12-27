Smart Inhalers Market CAGR of 58.4% 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Report Ocean presents a new report on global smart inhalers market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global smart inhalers market size was valued at $34 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,406 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Smart inhalers are clip-on sensors, also known as connected inhalers, which are attached to the traditional inhalers. They are used to track the medication, dosage, and time taken for each dose linked wirelessly to the cloud. These inhalers are part of ?Internet of Things,? thus providing correct use of the medication, improved adherence to the inhaler, and better health outcomes. Doctors and patients can easily benefit from the use of smart inhalers as they monitor the dosage and provide reminders at the time of dose, which can be recorded for understanding the patient?s daily routine.

The global smart inhalers market is analyzed under three different scenarios, namely, moderate growth, rapid growth, and diminishing growth. Market growth is attributed to the rapid increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, rise in air pollution, and growth in healthcare burden, owing to higher cases of asthma and COPD. In addition, expected increase in adherence to smart inhalers is another major factor that drives the growth of the smart inhalers market. However, limited availability of smart inhalers, high cost of asthma and COPD treatment, and resistance toward adoption of smart inhalers are expected to hinder the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and geography. By product, it is segmented into inhalers and nebulizers. Inhalers dominates the market, which is further divided into dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and metered dose inhalers (MDIs). Based on indication, smart inhalers are bifurcated into asthma and COPD.

Based on distribution channel, it is divided into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In terms of geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the leading revenue-generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the high CAGR, owing to rise in demand for smart inhalers and increase in COPD and asthma cases.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart inhalers market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

? A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

? In-depth analysis of the market based on products such as inhalers and nebulizers is carried out in the report.

? The global smart inhalers market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

? Inhalers

o Metered Dose Inhalers

o Dry Powder Inhalers

? Nebulizers

By Indication

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers

? Others

By Distribution Channel

? Hospitals

? Retail Pharmacies

? Online Pharmacies

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT (DEVICE PROVIDERS)

? AstraZeneca, plc.

? GlaxoSmithKline, plc

? Novartis International AG

? Adherium Limited

? Boehringer Ingelheim Group

? Cohero Health Group

? Vectura Group, plc.

? Opko Health Group

? Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

? ResMed Inc.

