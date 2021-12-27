Security Operations Center Market 2021-2030 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, and Recovery, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook | Reach USD 82.78 Billion

Security operations center market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Security operations center market by region.

The global security operations center market size is expected to reach USD 82.78 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean. The report “Security Operations Center Market – By Service; By End-Use (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation); By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Businesses); By Model; By Regions; Segment Forecast- 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Safety operation center provides centralized protection for preventing, detecting, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity incidents. There has been a massive increase in need for protection against cyber-attacks and data breach by enterprises owing to increased data generation, growing adoption of mobile devices, BYOD, IoT, and social media.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into incident response service, data protection & monitoring, security monitoring & detection, risk reporting and analytics, threat & vulnerability identification, and others. Incident response service plays a major role in safety operations center. Incident response includes creation of a specific and detailed action plan to be followed over time in case of an anomaly. Incident response service prioritizes threats and incidents while ensuring an effective predefined response to different threat scenarios.

Increasing investments by small & medium sized businesses in the market along with technological advancement in telecommunication industry is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Small and medium sized businesses are increasingly adopting security operations center to maintain efficient workflow, prevent data loss and theft, defend against external attacks, monitor security risks, and manage resources.

There has been an increasing demand for outsourced segment. Outsourced segment offers a secure environment, dedicated workforce, and advanced IT safety toolsets. Outsourced segment is capable of offering optimized services through analyzing trends and detection of common patterns, and other monitored environments. Other advantages of this include reduced costs, access to threat intelligence, ease of implementation, increased flexibility and scalability, and improved efficiency.

The end-uses of the market include BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecom, retail, transportation, and others. The BFSI segment accounted for a significant share in 2020. Fraud incidents and money laundering have increased significantly, encouraging BFSI organizations to adopt tools to manage and analyze security risks.

The data generated by banking and financial institutes is highly confidential, and improvement in data security provided by security operations center would prove beneficial. The growing adoption of smart phones and other mobile devices combined with significant rise in digital payments also fuels the market growth.

North America dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The adoption of security operations center has increased in retail, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing in the region. The institution continuously monitors enterprise networks, devices, appliances, and information stores for detection of advanced threats, alert management, threat response, log management, compliance management, and preventive maintenance.

Integration of security operations center enable enterprises to increase operational efficiency and align with business objectives and compliance. The rising need for monitoring and reporting access activities and protection of financial data and consumer information from external sources have increased the adoption of security operations center.

Owing to technological advancements, and growing need to improve secure communication, companies operating in the market are collaborating in order to retain the customers and gain market share. Broadening of product portfolio is another trend that is visible in the industry.

Major Players:

Some of the major market participants include Cisco Systems, Inc., Capgemini SE, NetMagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Alert Logic Inc., SecureWorks Inc., IBM Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., British Telecom Group PLC, F5 Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cygilant Inc., and BlackStratus Inc.

Security Operations Center Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized

Security Operations Center Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Data Protection & Monitoring

Incident Response Service

Risk Reporting & Analytics

Security Monitoring & Detection

Threat & Vulnerability Identification

Others

Security Operations Center End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Others

Security Operations Center Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Outsourced

In-house

Security Operations Center Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

RoE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

RoMEA

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

