Distributed Energy Generation Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

Distributed Energy Generation Market is valued at approximately USD 243 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The distributed energy generation (DEG) is a kind of decentralized system used to produce electricity energy and is served to homes, businesses, and industrial areas. These systems are frequently performed their functions through using technologies, such as solar power and fuel cells. More often, distributed energy generation systems are utilized to offer as substitute or addition to the conventional electric power system, and they deliver small-scale electricity generation (usually in the range of 1 kW to 10,000 kW). Distributed energy can be derived from both renewable and non-renewable sources. Furthermore, the deployment of distributed energy generation system also becomes more significant in many countries, with the legislative package on the new electricity market. For instance, the European Commission’s has developed a new legislative policy within the Clean Energy Package.

As such, the revised Electricity Regulation, which will enter into force on 1st January 2020, opens up opportunities for electricity wholesale markets to renewables, and energy storage. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the installation of distributed energy generation system in the region. Moreover, the rise in investments in renewable energy projects and smart grid infrastructure, along with growing government focus on reduction of carbon footprint level and usage of cleaner energy resources are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, the Korean government planned to invest 11 trillion won (USD 9 billion) in renewable energy projects for the upcoming three years. Whereas, Southeast Asian countries will invest USD 9.8 billion in smart grid infrastructure from 2018 to 2027. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for distributed energy generation, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the regulatory issues associated with distinct distributed energy resources is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Distributed Energy Generation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising renewable energy generation capacity, along with the growing investment & deployment of smart grid and microgrid in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the stringent government norms concerning environment safety and emission, coupled with the presence of significant number of market players across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Distributed Energy Generation market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Caterpillar

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Rolls-Royce plc

Suzlon Energy Limited

General Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Wind Turbine

Solar Photovoltaic

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Gas & Steam Turbine

By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Distributed Energy Generation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

