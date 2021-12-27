Radiotherapy Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Radiotherapy Market to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027. Radiotherapy market is valued at approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.90 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Technological advancements in radiotherapy and increasing government investments to meet the demand for cancer treatment are some key trend triggering the growth of the radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

Key driving factor for the radiotherapy market is increasing prevalence of cancer. Since, radiotherapy tests allows clinicians to identify and detect organism accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for radiotherapy tests over the forecast period.

According to Cancer index, it was estimated that around 2,814,000 of Chinese would die from cancer in 2015 equivalent to around 7,500 cancer deaths every day on an average basis in the country. Similarly, as per the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research of India, 1 woman affected by cervical cancer dies due to its impact in every 8 minutes. For every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, 1women die. Every year, over 7 lakh cancer cases are registered in India which in turn causes 5,56,400 deaths in year that is fueling the adoption and utility of radiotherapy in India.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=17000

Also, as per the National Cancer Control Strategy (2017-2022), Cancer is estimated to be the 3rd leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases and infectious diseases in Middle East & Africa region. Thus, high prevalence of cancer would increase the need for radiotherapy treatment as it is beneficial to treat cancer, promoting the growth of the radiotherapy market. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advantages of radiotherapy along with the use of particle therapy for cancer treatment offers lucrative growth prospects for the Radiotherapy market. However, lack of trained personnel expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the radiotherapy market is segmented into type, application and end-user. Type segment of global radiotherapy market is classified into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy and systemic radiation therapy of which external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increases accuracy and precision of tumor targeting. On the basis of application segment, the market is diversified into skin & lip cancer, breast cancer, head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer, lung cancer and others. The end-user segment is classified into hospitals, cancer research institutes and ambulatory & radiotherapy centers of which hospital segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the increasing installation of advanced radiotherapy equipment along with government initiatives and funding to promote the adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies.

The regional analysis of radiotherapy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in radiotherapy market owing to the increasing number of cancer cases coupled with the technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment. Also, the dominance of North America region is witnessed owing to the presence of market players such as GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Inc and others. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to high prevalence of cancer along with rising geriatric population. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

> GE Healthcare

> Siemens AG

> Canon Medical Systems Corporation

> Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

> Ion Beam Applications

> Nordion

> Isoray

> Mirada Medical

> Elekta AB

> Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=17000

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

> External Beam Radiation Therapy

> Internal Radiation Therapy

> Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Application:

> Skin & Lip Cancer

> Breast Cancer

> Head & Neck Cancer

> Prostate Cancer

> Cervical Cancer

> Spine Cancer

> Lung Cancer

> Others

By End-user:

> Hospitals

> Cancer Research Institutes

> Ambulatory & Radiotherapy Centers

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=17000

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Radiotherapy Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit ::-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=17000

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=17000

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/