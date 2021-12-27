Critical Care diagnostics Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Critical Care diagnostics Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027. Critical Care diagnostics Market valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0 % over the forecast period2021-2027.

Rising acceptance of these tests by patients and physicians and improvements in healthcare technologies are some factors triggering the growth of the critical care diagnostics market over the forecast period. Key driving factors for the critical care diagnostics market are high prevalence of chronic diseases along with the technological advancements in critical care diagnostics products.

According to British Heart Foundation, more than one fourth of the deaths in UK are due to CVD, accounting around 3.9 million deaths each year. There are 7 million people living with CVD in the U.K. Also, coronary heart diseases are the leading cause for deaths in U.K. and nearly one in six men and one in ten women die from coronary heart disease. CHD is responsible for around 73,000 deaths in the UK each year. In UK, CHD affects the aging population and around 23,000 people under the age of 75 die from CHD each year. In addition, the Fight Chronic Disease Organization estimates that in 2015, in United States around 133 million deaths are caused and disability due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease.

Since, critical care diagnostics tests allows clinicians to identify and detect organism accurately and helps to offer proper guidance to clinicians thereby, promoting the demand for critical care diagnostics tests over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) coupled with the telehealth services is offers lucrative growth prospects for the critical care diagnostics market. However, high cost associated with molecular diagnostics tools are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the critical care diagnostics market is segmented into type and end-user.

The type segment of global critical care diagnostics market is classified into flow cytometry, immunoproteins, routine and special chemistry, hematology, coagulation test, microbial and infectious diseases and others of which immunoproteins diagnostic test is also to dominate the market with largest share due to growing demand for accurate preventive healthcare services. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is classified into intensive care units, emergency rooms, operating rooms and others of which emergency rooms are anticipated to witness lucrative growth owing to the growing need for ER service as it offers initial acute care treatment and diagnosis to critically ill patients.

The regional analysis of critical care diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in critical care diagnostics market owing to the high research and development activities along with presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising geriatric population. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and services in rural areas is also expected to supplement the growth of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

> Abbott Laboratories

> Alere, Inc.

> Beckman Coulter, Inc.

> Becton Dickinson and Company,

> Bayer AG

> Siemens Healthineers

> F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

> Bio-Rad Laboratories

> BioMerieux, Inc.

> Nova Biomedical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

> Flow Cytometry

> Microbial and Infectious Diseases

> Routine and special chemistry

> Hematology

> Immunoproteins

> Coagulation Test

> Others

By End-user:

> Emergency rooms

> Intensive Care Units

> Operating Rooms

> Other End Users

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

> ROW

o Middle East & Africa

