Radiation Dose Management Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Radiation Dose Management Market to reach USD 2666.5 million by 2027. Global Radiation Dose Management Market valued approximately USD 161.3 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Key trends considered for the radiation dose management market are supportive initiatives for the implementation of health information exchanges and rising adoption of HER systems. For Instance: In 2015, the Department of Public Health of Merced Country (California) received funds (undisclosed) from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to facilitate the planning of health information exchange (HIE) activities in Merced country.

Through this investment, government of California aims to develop an HIE plan in order to improve the quality of care to patients while reducing the cost. In addition, United States government is actively involved to implement dosing protocols to improve patient safety during CT scans. FDA also recommends imaging centers and hospitals to adopt new dose reduction technology systems. As a result, the implementation of radiation dose management solutions and services would increase thereby, contributing towards the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rising concerns over radiation overexpose and growing focus on improving quality of patient care are some key drivers of the Radiation Dose Management market. Furthermore, rising adoption of nuclear medicine and interventional radiology is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the market. However, lack of reimbursement policies for radiation dose management solutions is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the Radiation Dose Management market is segmented into product & services, modality and end-users. The product & services type segment is classified into products and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solution. Service segment is subdivided into consulting services, support and maintenance services, implementation and integration services and education and training services.

On the basis of modality segment, the market is segmented into nuclear medicine, computed tomography, radiography and mammography and fluoroscopy and interventional imaging of which computed tomography is expected to hold major share owing to the ease of use and highly preferred among radiologists. Further, the end-user segment is classified into hospitals, ambulatory care settings and research institutions and academic medical centers of which the hospital segment is hold the major share due to rise in hospitals visits for treatment of diseases.

The regional analysis of global radiation dose management market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America holds the leading position in terms of market share owing to the growing need to limit the healthcare costs along with the presence of large number of health systems and hospitals. Whereas, Europe is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region due to rising adoption of radiation dose management solutions over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

> Bayer AG

> GE Healthcare

> Sectra AB

> Pacshealth, LLC

> Siemens Healthineers

> Philips Healthcare

> Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

> Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

> Qaelum N.V.

> Novarad Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

> Solutions

o Integrated solutions

o Standalone solution

> Services

o Consulting services

o Support and maintenance services

o Implementation and integration services

o Education and training services

By Modality:

> Nuclear medicine

> Computed tomography

> Radiography & Mammography

> Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging

By End-user:

> Hospitals

> Ambulatory Care settings

> Research Institutions and Academic Medical Centres

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

Target Audience of the Global Radiation Dose Management Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

