McDonald's China confirms it’s testing exercise bikes in stores

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fast-food giant McDonald’s is not only rolling out new and co-branded meals, it is also extending its creative thinking to hardware and the idea of “stationary bike seats” at some of its stores in China, Hypebeast has reported.

A video of a young girl eating a hamburger and gulping down a soda drink has gone viral on social media, garnering more than 10 million views and thousands of comments, the report said.

In response to the viral video, McDonald’s has not only confirmed the design of the exercise bikes but also revealed its "Upcycle for Good" plan, saying, “The stationary bike seats for eating inside are being tested at two locations in China as a way to respond to the government’s low carbon emission policy,“ according to Hypebeast.

McDonald’s China said the bike seats can reduce customer guilt at the idea of eating fast food. The bike is made of recycled plastic materials, McDonald’s said.

While exercising on the exercise bikes, cellphones, or other electronic devices can be charged by the energy generated during the process. This is part of McDonald’s China’s measures to promote sustainability, per Hypebeast.

The fast food company said it will continue collecting customer feedback and might expand the idea to more cities, the report said.

(Instagram, Hypefoods video)