Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Two light festivals make nights in Taiwan’s Tainan more scenic

One of the festivals features Wangye Lane, which is full of yellow lanterns

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/27 19:59
A light art installation at the Wangye Lane in Yanshuei, Tainan. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

A light art installation at the Wangye Lane in Yanshuei, Tainan. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two light festivals taking place in Tainan City’s Longci and Yanshuei districts are making nights in the city more scenic until Feb. 28 next year.

Tainan’s Cultural Affairs Bureau said in a press release the Longci Light Festival, which has been held annually since 2019, has been hailed by netizens as “the most beautiful mountain forest light festival in the country,” CNA reported. The festival attracted over 160,000 visitors and generated ticket sales of NT$6 million (US$216,000) last year.

The theme of the 2021 Longci Light Festival was inspired by the unique geological features of the area — badlands and subterranean streams, CNA cited the bureau as saying.

Fourteen large light art installations are displayed around Huxingshan Park in Longci. The light festival, which takes place daily except Tuesday and Lunar New Year’s Eve (Jan. 31, 2022), will last until Feb. 28, 2022. The admission fee is NT$50 per person.

Meanwhile, Yuejin Lantern Festival is set to take place in Yanshuei from Jan. 22, but its warmup event, the Yue Jin Art Museum special exhibition, started Dec. 18.

The exhibition features 18 works that span three old houses and some alleys. This includes Wangye Lane, which is full of yellow lanterns.

The light show runs each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., until the exhibition, along with Yuejin Lantern Festival, ends on Feb. 28, per CNA.

Two light festivals make nights in Taiwan’s Tainan more scenic
A light installation at Longci Light Festival. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)
Longci
Yanshuei
Huxingshan Park
Longci Light Festival
Yuejin Lantern Festival
Wangye Lane

RELATED ARTICLES

Lantern festival to return to Taiwan after pandemic pause
Lantern festival to return to Taiwan after pandemic pause
2021/03/24 15:04
Avian flu outbreak at SW Taiwan chicken farm results in culling of 8,624 chickens
Avian flu outbreak at SW Taiwan chicken farm results in culling of 8,624 chickens
2020/04/16 21:02
Beehive fireworks festival in SW Taiwan to go ahead as scheduled despite virus scare
Beehive fireworks festival in SW Taiwan to go ahead as scheduled despite virus scare
2020/02/05 15:50
Tainan in SW Taiwan shines with the Yuejin Lantern Festival
Tainan in SW Taiwan shines with the Yuejin Lantern Festival
2020/01/21 20:33
2019 Yuejin Lantern Festival to light up a charming small town in S. Taiwan
2019 Yuejin Lantern Festival to light up a charming small town in S. Taiwan
2019/01/28 15:41