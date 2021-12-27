Two light festivals make nights in Taiwan’s Tainan more scenic

A light art installation at the Wangye Lane in Yanshuei, Tainan. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo) A light art installation at the Wangye Lane in Yanshuei, Tainan. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two light festivals taking place in Tainan City’s Longci and Yanshuei districts are making nights in the city more scenic until Feb. 28 next year.

Tainan’s Cultural Affairs Bureau said in a press release the Longci Light Festival, which has been held annually since 2019, has been hailed by netizens as “the most beautiful mountain forest light festival in the country,” CNA reported. The festival attracted over 160,000 visitors and generated ticket sales of NT$6 million (US$216,000) last year.

The theme of the 2021 Longci Light Festival was inspired by the unique geological features of the area — badlands and subterranean streams, CNA cited the bureau as saying.

Fourteen large light art installations are displayed around Huxingshan Park in Longci. The light festival, which takes place daily except Tuesday and Lunar New Year’s Eve (Jan. 31, 2022), will last until Feb. 28, 2022. The admission fee is NT$50 per person.

Meanwhile, Yuejin Lantern Festival is set to take place in Yanshuei from Jan. 22, but its warmup event, the Yue Jin Art Museum special exhibition, started Dec. 18.

The exhibition features 18 works that span three old houses and some alleys. This includes Wangye Lane, which is full of yellow lanterns.

The light show runs each night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., until the exhibition, along with Yuejin Lantern Festival, ends on Feb. 28, per CNA.



A light installation at Longci Light Festival. (Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)