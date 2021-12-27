Alexa
France forward Martial tells Man United he wants to leave

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 18:31
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave, manager Ralf Rangnick said.

The France forward has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.

Rangnick said he “spoke at length” with the 26-year-old Martial last week.

“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else," Rangnick said Sunday.

“I think, in a way, this is understandable. I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also important to see the situation of the club."

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for a fee of 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds.

Martial made a memorable debut, coming off the bench to score a superb solo goal against Liverpool, and has gone on to score 79 goals in 268 appearances.

But he is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood in the list of players who can play as a center forward or one of the attacking wide positions.

Rangnick said there has been no interest in Martial ahead of the January transfer window and the player could stay at United because the team is still involved in three competitions.

“It should not only be in the interest of the player, it should also be in the interest of the club,” Rangnick said.

“So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from any other club and as long as this is the case he will stay.”

Martial last played for the French national team in September.

Updated : 2021-12-27 20:30 GMT+08:00

