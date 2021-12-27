Alexa
Rain delays start of 2nd day of South Africa vs. India test

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 17:33
CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Rain delayed the start of the second day's play in the first test between South Africa and India on Monday.

Umpires planned to inspect the SuperSport Park pitch at 11.30 a.m. local time and called for an early lunch break to start at the same time, meaning there would be no play in the morning session in Centurion.

India will resume on 272-3 in its first innings after opener KL Rahul's unbeaten 122 gave the touring team a solid start to the three-test series. Ajinkya Rahane is 40 not out alongside Rahul.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took 3-45 on the opening day to be the only South African bowler to have any success.

Top-ranked India is seeking a long-awaited first test series win in South Africa.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

"