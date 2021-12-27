Water Flosser Market Demand Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Development Strategies and Forecast 2027

Water Flosser Market is valued approximately 812.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A Water flosser is an oral health appliance intended for dental care at home or clinics. It uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water which removes plaque, food particles, and bacteria between teeth. Dentists suggest its regular use to improve gingival health. The device provides easier cleaning for braces and dental implants. The pulsating action also stimulates gum tissue for added health benefits. Because it is more effective, more comfortable, and easier than traditional string floss, the demand of water flossers is rising. The significant awareness of oral health and governmental policies for combating tobacco related diseases are also driving the sales of water flossers.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2372

Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 estimated that oral diseases affect close to 3.5 billion people globally, with caries of permanent teeth being the most common condition among adults. Severe gum disease, which results in tooth loss in severe cases, is also very common, with nearly 10% of the global population affected by it. In high-income countries, dental treatment averages 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure.

Factors contributing to oral diseases are an unhealthy diet high in sugar, use of tobacco and harmful use of alcohol. Therefore, an increase in visits to dentist’s clinic translates into the increased demand and sales of Water Flossers. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many people to delay their dental related surgeries, which may temporarily act as a restraint for its growth, but the pandemic has also increased the awareness for personal hygiene, including oral hygiene which acts as an opportunity for water flossers market in next decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Water Flossers Market. Due to better oral hygiene awareness and high number of orthodontics surgeries, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the increase in dental problems among children and tobacco consuming adults. Rising disposable income and propensity to develop oral hygiene are other factors which will boost growth.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2372

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fly Cat Electrical Co., Ltd.

Hydro Floss (Oral Care Technologies, Inc.)

Panasonic Corporation

Water Pik Inc.

ToiletTree Products Inc.

Aquapick Co. Ltd.

The P & G Company

JETPIK Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cordless

Countertop

By Application:

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2372

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Water Flosser Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Access Full Report, here:-:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2372

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com