Portable Blenders Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

Portable Blenders Market is valued approximately USD 128.56 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.85% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A Portable Blender is generally used to make shakes, juices or smoothies. It consists of a container with a rotating metal blade at the bottom, driven by an electric motor that is in the base. It is easy to use in comparison to traditional blenders as it provides one-touch blending and can be taken along while travelling. Along with all of this, it is easily chargeable and is fully functional with high power batteries. The changing and fast paced lifestyles of customers in urban areas are compelling them to adopt to easy-to-use hand-held devices for making healthy drinks.

The rapid urbanization too, especially in developing countries, is increasing the demand of kitchen appliances as well. All these factors are driving the sales of Portable Blenders Market. According to United Nations, currently 55% of the world’s population lives in urban areas, which is expected to increase to 68% by 2050. The steady shift in residence of the human population from rural to urban areas, combined with the growth of the world’s population would add 2.5 billion people to urban areas by 2050. 90% of this increase will take place in developing countries of Asia and Africa like China, India and Nigeria. The world is expected to have 43 megacities with more than 10 million population each, most of them in developing regions by 2030. This rapid urbanization will also bring lifestyle and consumer behavior changes, beneficial for Portable Blenders Market.

However, Portable Blenders are rarely suitable for heavy usage for large quantities of food, which may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing penchant for healthy drinks and shakes in urban cities, especially after the pandemic, acts as an opportunity Portable blender in next decade.

Key geographical regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Electronic Weighing Machines market. Due to faster technological adoption of compact devices, propensity for healthy living as well as higher per capita income, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing urban population and healthy lifestyle habits of people in developing countries of the region. Rising disposable income and increase in sales of kitchen appliances are other factors which will boost growth for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Conair Cuisinart

Pop Babies

TOPQSC

Oster

BILACA

Hamilton Beach

Keyton

Blufied

NutriBullet

BELLA

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Steel

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Portable Blenders Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

