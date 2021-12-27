Electronic Weighing Machines Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

Electronic Weighing Machines Market is valued approximately USD 3.61billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.



The electronic weighing machines are used to measure weight or mass. Its components include the basic load cell, appropriate sensors, signal modulators and output indicators giving both the analog and digital numbers as an output for further processing. Precise and accurate weight control measures can translate into higher product quality and packaging and greater manufacturing efficiency. Compared to traditional weighing machines, electronic weighing machines are more accurate, more portable (since they are light weight) and more durable. They also provide additional feature likes unit conversion (for example: gram to ounce). All these factors are driving the growth of this market.

These machines are vital part of many industries such as the e-commerce, food, retail, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, chemistry etc. as precise and accurate measurement are of utmost importance in these sectors. According to ESI 2021 (Government of India), India’s domestic pharmaceutical market is currently estimated at US$ 41 billion and is expected to reach US$ 65 billion by 2024 and is poised to reach approximately US$ 130 billion by 2030. European Chemical Industry Council expects chemical sales (not including pharmaceuticals) to increase from USD 34.17 trillion in 2017 to USD 7.97 trillion by 2030 globally. The growth of end-use industries will increase the demand of Electronic weighing machines which will result in increased sales. Electronic Weighing Machines are relatively costlier than conventional machines and requires electricity to operate. These issues may act as a restraint for its growth but increasing demand for more accurate weighing tools and innovation in electronic weighing machines act as an opportunity for Electronic Weighing Machines in next decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Electronic Weighing Machines market. Due to faster technological adoption across key industries as well as higher per capita income, North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing industrial output in key industries such as pharmaceuticals and FMCG. Rising disposable income and developing electricity infrastructure are other factors which will boost growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

A&D Company, Ltd.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Doran Scales, Inc.

Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd

Fairbanks Scales Inc.

Kern & Sohn GmbH

BONSO Electronics International Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Sartorius Group

Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with

The detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electronic Weighing Machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

