Cycling Wear Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

Cycling Wear Market is valued approximately at USD 5.74 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Product innovation by market players, increasing awareness for health benefits associated with cycling are the factors driving the market of cycling wear positively. For instance, in April 2018, Santini Maglificio Sportivo launched Maglia Nera collection consist of a technical cycling kit, a cotton T-shirt for a casual look and a sweater long sleeves for casual style for cycle ride. Furthermore, increasing demand for electric bicycles is expected to fuel the market demand in coming years, However, lack of undeveloped roads and lanes for cycling in many nations worldwide is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions considered for the regional analysis of the global Cycling Wear. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to promotion of riding bicycles and increasing penetration of electric bicycles. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rise of bike sharing market complemented by cycling events in the regions such as Japan, South Korea and others.

Major market player included in this report are:

Isadore apparel

Endura Limited

Assos of Switzerland GmbH

Attaquer Pty Ltd

(Cuore of Switzerland Inc.) United Apparel Solution Ltd

Champion System

Rapha Racing Limited

Castelli Cycling

Giro Sport Design

Lumiere Cycling

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cycle wear apparel

Cycle wear accessories

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Sports Variety Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

