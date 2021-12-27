Nanofiltration Membrane Market 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Nanofiltration Membrane Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Nanofiltration Membrane Market growth.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Nanofiltration Membrane Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global nanofiltration membrane market was valued at $643.22 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $954.65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Nanofiltration is pressure-driven membrane process utilized for liquid-phase separations. Properties of nanofiltration membranes lie amid those of non-porous reverse osmosis (RO) membranes and porous ultrafiltration (UF) membranes. These membranes thus allow ions to be separated through a combination of size & electrical effects of ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and ion interaction mechanisms of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes. Commercial nanofiltration membranes possess fixed charge developed through dissociation of surface groups such as carboxyl or sulfonated acids. The pore size of nanofiltration membranes is so small that even small uncharged solutes are rejected while surface electrostatic properties allow transmission of monovalent ions. These properties make these membranes useful in fractionation & selective removal of solutes in complex process streams.

Increase in usage of nanofiltration membranes in water purification & wastewater treatment and government regulations associated with water pollution majorly drive the growth of the nanofiltration membranes market across the globe. Growth in biopharmaceutical industry, rise in population, and rapid industrialization across emerging economies are other factors, which supplement the market growth. However, high initial investment, lack of funds in developing countries, and strict government regulations associated with validation of filtration procedures restrict the growth. Key industry players are investing in R&D activities to improve fouling resistance of nanofiltration membranes.

By type, the nanofiltration membrane market is segmented into polymeric, ceramic, and hybrid. The polymeric nanofiltration membranes accounted for more than half of the global market in 2016, due to its relatively lower cost as compared to other types. Polymeric material affects the selectivity and permeability of the membrane.

By application, the nanofiltration membrane market is divided into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical & biomedical, and others. Chemical & Petrochemical is the fastest growing application due to increase in application of nanofiltration membrane in specialty chemicals. It is used to concentrate spent materials for disposal or recycling. Use of membrane filtration is also a cost-effective alternative in many operations where dewatering or evaporation is involved to concentrate the process stream. In addition, in petrochemical industry, nanofiltration membrane is used for the removal of sulfate from injection water in offshore oil production. It reduces scale and corrosion in the injection well by eliminating sulfate, which can plug the well and reduce oil recovery.

Key Findings of Nanofiltration Membrane Market:

The Asia-Pacific nanofiltration membranes market is predicted to hold a share of over 31.65% by 2025

The polymeric segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market in terms of revenue, over the projected period

The water and wastewater treatment application segment held a share of over 35.82% in 2017 and is projected to grow to 36.50% by 2025.

The qualitative data in nanofiltration membrane report aims on the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the nanofiltration membrane industry while the quantitative data provides information of the nanofiltration membrane market size in terms of revenue.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Nanofiltration Membrane Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Market players have adopted agreement, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in this market. The key players profiled in this report include Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Inc., Argonide Corporation, Danaher, DowDuPont Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Inopor, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, Inc.

