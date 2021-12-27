Flow Meter Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Comprehensive Overview, Business Development Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Flow Meter Market is valued approximately at USD 8.29 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

New product launch complemented with technological development by prominent players, increasing adoption in sectors such as oil and gas, water and waste water treatment and others are the factors contributing to the growth of market demand. For instance, in January 2020, Emerson Electric Corporation launched Micro Motion Coriolis flow meter. The product is designed for chemical injection and high-pressure hydrogen dispensing applications where measurement accuracy and safety are essential. Furthermore, increase in adoption of IoT sensors for smart metering solutions are expected to drive the market in coming years. However, high cost of flow measurement infrastructure is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions taken into consideration for the regional analysis of the global Flow Meter Market. Europe is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to high adoption of flow meters in power generation sector. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to rising investment in water & wastewater, energy and power, refining, chemicals, and industrial infrastructure activities in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd..

Emerson Electric Corporation

Em-tec GmbH

Endress+Hauser Management AG

General Electric

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation.

Honeywell International, Inc

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

HoNTZSCH Gmbh & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Differential Pressure (DP)

Positive Displacement (PD)

Magnetic

Ultrasonic

Coriolis

Turbine

Vortex

Others



By Application:

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

