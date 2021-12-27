Herbicides Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report | by Reportocean

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Herbicides Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Herbicides Market growth.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Herbicides market by type, mode of action, and crop type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of $7,998.9 million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Herbicides are a specific category of pesticides used to control unwanted plants during cultivation. They are used in agricultural production and turf management.

Rise in interest of consumers toward advanced farming practices primarily drives the growth of the global herbicide market. The farmers in India and China use herbicides to increase crop yield with minimum cost, as hiring labor is very expensive and fertile land is scarce in these countries. However, adverse health and environmental concern associated with synthetic herbicides restrains the market growth. Therefore, European Union imposed a ban on usage of various types of synthetic herbicides including glyphosate and 2,4-D. To overcome from such issues, manufacturers focus on the production of bio-based herbicides, which are composed of microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and insects, which target only specific weeds and do not harm actual crops. Considering the potential of bioherbicides, companies such as Bioherbicides Australia focus on R&D and commercializing bioherbicides. Myco-Tech paste and Sarritorware, two Canadian bioherbicides brands, are now commercially available.

The herbicides market is segmented based on type, mode of action, crop type, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into synthetic herbicides and bioherbicides. Based on mode of action, it is classified into selective herbicides and non-selective herbicides. Based on crop type, it is divided into corn, cotton, soybean, wheat, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Glyphosate is the highest consumed herbicide in the prevailing market condition and also expected to retain its lead during the forecast period. The global market of glyphosate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2%. Being an effective and low-cost solution, glyphosate is largely used in various applications in all geographies. Growers not only use it for weed management, but also use it for plant growth. Based on mode of action, the market is segmented into selective and non-selective herbicides. The applications segment of non-selective herbicide is more diverse than selective herbicide. In addition to weed management, the non-selective herbicides are also used for sustainable agricultural development.

Based on the crop type, the global herbicides market is segmented into corn, cotton, soybean, wheat, and others. The various advanced weed management techniques used are primarily responsible for increasing herbicide consumption in these crops.

Geographical analysis of the market revealed that North America is and will continue to be the leading consumer of herbicides till 2025 due to the trend of early adoption of technology in the developed countries of the region. In this region, the application of herbicide is not limited to the agricultural field; it is also used for the weed management in lawns and forests. In addition, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to be the fastest growing markets at a CAGR of 3.9% and 6.5% respectively during the forecast period.

The report has profiled some of the key players of the market such as BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, and Nufarm Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Herbicides Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Findings for Herbicides market:

The Asia-Pacific herbicides market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of nearly 6.5%, in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The Europe herbicides market is anticipated to account for the highest revenue of $11,121.6 million during the forecast period.

Based on type, the synthetic herbicides segment dominated the herbicides market with a volume share of over 91% in 2017.

Key questions answered in the global Herbicides Marketreport are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

