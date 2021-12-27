Liquid Packaging Carton Market 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | by Report ocean

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global Liquid Packaging Carton Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global Liquid Packaging Carton Market growth.

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”Liquid Packaging Carton Market by Carton Type, Shelf Life, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global liquid packaging carton market accounted for revenue of $14,310 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $20,747 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

A liquid packaging carton allows safe transportation and storage of products such as juice, milk, and other fluids. Liquid packaging cartons are available in various sizes and shapes and are easy to design. As these can be shaped in manner, these cartons cater to the requirement of the packager.

Factors such as upsurge in consumer demand for ready-to-carry & convenient products and eco-friendly nature of paperboard cartons fuel the growth of the liquid packaging carton market. In addition, there are a lot of advantages offered by liquid packaging cartons. These are easily moldable, cheap, sustainable, and renewable as compared to the conventional packaging systems and supplement the market growth. In addition, favorable characteristics such as lightweight, extended shelf life, and biodegradable property of liquid packaging cartons significantly boost their demand across various end-use industries, thereby contributing growth in the liquid packaging carton market trends. However, high competition from plastic packaging is a factor, which restrains the liquid packaging carton market growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

New and innovative materials make way for environmentally friendly packaging with the development of the global liquid packaging carton market. Incremental gains in lightweight board grades and introduction of recycled paper content, and environmental pressures from brands and consumers are pushing the market toward the adoption of eco-friendly materials.

The global liquid packaging carton market is segmented based on type, shelf life, end use, and region. By type, the market is categorized into brick liquid cartons, gable top cartons, and shaped liquid cartons. Based on shelf life, it is classified into long shelf life cartons, and short shelf life cartons. Based on end use, it is segregated into liquid dairy products, non-carbonated soft drinks, liquid foods, alcoholic drinks, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

Based on type, the brick liquid carton segment garnered the largest share of over 41.4% in 2017. This is attributed to the fact that manufacturers opt for low-cost brick carton packaging materials, due to their cost-effectiveness to reduce overall cost of production. This allows manufacturers to produce brick liquid carton at relatively low cost, which is the key factor driving its adoption.

Based on end use, in 2017, the liquid dairy products segment dominated, accounting for 69% in liquid packaging carton market share, and is further projected to reach $14,351.6 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The key players operating in the global liquid packaging carton market include Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., BillerudKorsns AB, Tetra Laval International S.A. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa and Reynolds Group Holdings Limited. Other prominent players are the Liqui-Box, ONEX Corporation, Ferd, and Adam Pack SA. In order to saty competitive in the liquid packaging carton industry, these market players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, partnership, product launch and merger. In an instance, Evergreen Packaging LLC., subsidiary of Reynolds Group Holdings Limited has launched plant-based packaging solutions named PlantCarton. This product launch has reinforced company’s product portfolio.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Liquid Packaging Carton Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Findings of the Liquid Packaging Carton Market:

The North America liquid packaging carton market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4%, in terms of revenue.

The Asia-Pacific liquid packaging carton market is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of revenue.

The long shelf life carton segment dominated the liquid packaging carton market with a volume share of over 69.1% in 2017.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

Key questions answered in the global Liquid Packaging Carton Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?’

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43341

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/