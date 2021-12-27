Cloud Orchestration Market CAGR of 21.8% 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions | by Reportocean

Cloud Orchestration Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud Orchestration Market by region.

Cloud Orchestration Market is a complete solution package offered by cloud solution providers, to host, manage, and maintain business process setup with cloud computing solutions, such as dashboard composing, structure allotment, platform architecting, and others, to all user types including large and small & medium enterprises.

Growth in cloud adoption among enterprises and extensive need to optimize business processes have contributed to the growth of the cloud orchestration in the North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In addition, LAMEA is expected to hold least market share in cloud orchestration as compared to other regions. Middle East and Africa are expected to gain traction, but the growth is expected to be stable during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Orchestration Market Segmentation

The global cloud orchestration market is segmented on basis of solution, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into configuration, managed support, portable service, and others (monitoring & security). By deployment model, it is categorized into private, public, and hybrid models. On basis of user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); government & education; healthcare; telecom & IT; retail; manufacturing; media & entertainment; and others (business service providers, energy & utility, and transportation). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, including country-level analysis for each region.

The global cloud orchestration market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The global cloud orchestration market is expected to witness a high growth rate, due to the rise in ICT expenditure by governments in several developed and the developing regions, including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the near future and countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are emerging region for the vendors in the cloud orchestration market. Industry participants have realized the importance of strengthening the overall orchestration process to schedule, execute, and automate task frameworks.

The key players profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace U.S., Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., and FlexiScale Technologies Limited. The report discusses the key strategies adopted by these companies in addition to the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints in the cloud orchestration market growth, with detailed information about their impacts.

Top Impacting Factors

Demand for Low-cost Cloud Optimization and Management Solution

Small and medium enterprises are adopting cloud orchestration solution at a rapid pace due to growth in demand for efficient process optimizers and long-term need of low-cost business framework monitoring, which is anticipated to drive the cloud orchestration market growth.

Increase in Cloud Adoption Across Several Industry Verticals

BFSI; retail; healthcare; manufacturing; telecommunication & IT; media & entertainment; and others have adopted cloud services at a rapid pace.

Significant Shift to Hybrid Cloud as Primary Deployment Model

Low switching cost between private and public cloud models stimulates the demand for hybrid cloud model across several user types, which is anticipated to fuel the cloud orchestration market growth in the coming years.

Lack of it Infrastructure in the Underdeveloped Nations

Countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are yet to transform to technologically advanced hubs with rich IT infrastructure and digital content, which is expected to hinder the cloud orchestration market growth in the near future.

Rise in Adoption of Cloud Among SMEs

Cloud adoption has increased among SMEs, owing to advantages such as enhanced uptime, reliability, enriched IT service, increased flexibility automation framework, and operational speed.

Key Benefits

In-depth analysis of the global cloud orchestration market and its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

Porters Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the cloud orchestration market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

A comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets is provided.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Cloud Orchestration Market Key Segments:

By Solution

Configuration

Managed Support

Portable Service

Others (Monitoring and Security)

By Deployment Model

Private

Public

Hybrid

By User Type

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Education

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Business Service Providers, Energy & Utility, and Transportation)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the unified communication market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

