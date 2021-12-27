Halogen-free flame retardants Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Halogen-free flame retardants Growth 2021-2030 , Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider halogen-free flame retardants, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, halogen-free flame retardants size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2191.95 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit considerable growth with a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Flame retardants are composites that are added to materials such as plastics, coatings, foams, and textiles to prevent ignition and flame spread. Flame retardants find a wide range of applications in industries such as electrical and electronics, building and construction, transportation, and consumer goods.

Halogen-free flame retardants are a viable alternative for halogenated flame retardants, which exhibit excellent flame-retardant characteristics, but also lead to health and environmental issues. In the case of fire, halogenated flame retardants release smoke and toxic fire gases such as polybrominated or polychlorinated dibenzodioxins (PCDD) or polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDF) that decrease visibility and the released toxins bioaccumulate and are non-biodegradable. The halogen-free retardants produce less smoke with fewer toxic components.

The various types of halogen-free flame retardants are mineral flame retardants such as aluminum trihydrate, magnesium hydroxide, and zinc stearate; phosphorus-based flame retardants such as elemental phosphorus, organic phosphorus, and inorganic phosphorous; and nitrogen-based flame retardants such as melamine cyanurate, melamine phosphate, and melamine polyphosphate.

Based on type, the aluminum trihydrate segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.34% in 2017 due to the lower cost of the product as compared to other halogen-free flame retardants. By resin type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of the global halogen-free flame retardants market due to its relatively large-scale consumption across various end-use industries. The polyethylene segment was followed by the polypropylene segment which accounted for 20.16% of the total market in 2017.

On the basis of end-use industry, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.15% in 2017 and is slated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the wide use of polymers in the form of plastics, composites, foams, textiles, and paints and coatings in the building & construction industry.

These materials pose high fire risks as they are highly flammable and tend to drip, and as a result help in spreading the fire. Halogen-free flame retardants are used in these building materials, which comply with the fire safety standards and building codes. These flame retardants help prevent the spread of fire and provide critical escape time. Furthermore, the trend of replacing metals and glass with polymers and composites in the automotive industry is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the halogen-free flame retardants market during the forecast period.

However, the high loading amount of halogen-free flame retardants is expected to restrain the growth of the product market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global halogen-free flame retardants market based on region has been analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for halogen-free flame retardants, accounting 47.11% share of the global market in 2017. The market was valued at USD 1,032.6 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.00% to reach USD 1,465.06 million by the end of 2023. The growth is attributed to the expanding building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, and consumer goods industries in the region. China, Japan, and India are significantly expected to contribute to the regional market growth. China dominated the regional market with a share of 52.96% in 2017 and is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.42%.

Europe held the second-largest market share of 21.1% in 2017 and was valued at USD 503.5 million. Germany accounted for the largest regional market share of 25.79% in 2017, followed by Russia, which held the market share of 14.1% in 2017.

Segmentation

The global halogen-free flame retardants markets has been categorized on the basis of type, resin type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been segmented into aluminum trihydrate, phosphorous-based, magnesium hydroxide, and others.

By resin type, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been divided into polyethylene, polypropylene, epoxy, unsaturated polyesters, polyvinyl chloride, styrenics, engineered thermoplastics, rubber, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global halogen-free flame retardants market has been segmented into building & construction, electrical & electronics, transportation, consumer goods, and others.

The global market, by region, has been spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global halogen-free flame retardants market are Clariant (Switzerland), LANXESS (Germany), J.M. Huber Corporation (US), ICL (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), RTP Company (US), Greenchemicals SpA (Italy), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), and Amfine Chemical Corporation (US).

Key Findings

> The global halogen-free flame retardants market was valued at USD 2,191.95 million in 2017. The market is projected to reach USD 3,067.05 million by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.76%.

> By type, the aluminum trihydrate emerged as the most promising segment, accounting for 45.34% share of the global market in 2017 and was valued at USD 993.83 million.

> By resin type, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest share of 24.36% in 2017 and was valued at USD 533.99 million.

> Based on end-use industry, the building & construction industry accounted for the largest market share of 42.15% in 2017, with a market value of USD 923.91 million.

> Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the global halogen-free flame retardants market with a share of 47.11% and was valued at USD 1,032.64 million in 2017.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

World

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Poland

o Italy

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia & New-Zealand

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Egypt

o UAE

o Israel

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and Distributors of Halogen-Free Flame Retardants

> Suppliers and Traders of Halogen-Free Flame Retardants

> Government, Associations, and Industrial Bodies

> Investors and Trade Experts

> Consulting in Chemical Experts

> non-halogenated flame retardants

> mineral flame retardants

> aluminum trihydrate

> phosphorus-based flame retardants

> nitrogen-based flame retardants

> melamine cyanurate

Table of Contents:Market Overview Market Dynamics Associated Industry Assessment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Companies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

