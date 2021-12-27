Data Center Automation Market CAGR of 19.6% Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

The global data center automation market was valued at $2,483 million in 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to reach $8,619 million by 2022. Data center automation involves automation and management of the processes and workflow of a data center facility, such as data center operations and maintenance tasks that are performed manually by human operators. It is a technology that has replaced array of human actions or work, thus automating the flow of business processes, which were earlier done manually.

Automation is already embedded in software systems to a great extent; for instance, customer information is linked across financial as well as procurement functions. However, mostly it is assumed as a part of the normal feature and functionality of a system, and generally not considered as automation, but simply termed as a more powerful system(s).

Efficiency is a key factor affecting the process of data center automation. New technologies are forcing data center providers to adopt innovative methods to increase efficiency, scalability, and reduce redundancy. The global data center automation market is segmented based on solution type, services, operating environment, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solution type, it is categorized into storage automation, network automation, and server automation.

Based on services, it is bifurcated into consulting and installation & maintenance. By industry vertical, it is studied across BFSI, IT & telecom, public sector & utilities, energy manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The operating environment segment includes Windows operating system, Unix operating system, and Linux & other operating systems. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the global market, owing to healthy economic growth, increase in Internet connectivity, and high demand for automation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of data center automation by industries and sectors. The Indian market possesses high market potential for data center automation, with companies such as HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon, and IBM looking forward for better business opportunities.

Key players profiled in the study are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global data center automation industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations adopted by the key players are provided to determine the overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis through 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Data Center Automation Market Key Segments:

By Solution Type

Storage Automation

Network Automation

Server Automation

By Services

Consulting

Installation & Support Services

By Operating Environment

Windows OS

Unix OS

Linux & Other OS

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Public Sector & Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Education & Retail)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

