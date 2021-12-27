Camping Equipment Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Camping Equipment Market is valued at approximately USD 13.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.68 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Outdoor walking tours, day trips, sporting outings, picnicking, and other outdoor events require camping and hiking facilities. Camping and hiking gear comes in a variety of materials, sizes, shapes, temperature ratings, and other characteristics. Changing socio-economic conditions, such as average monthly household income, have risen over time. Also, end-users are expected to react positively to new innovations such as titanium cookware and ultra-light wicking fabrics launched by camping and hiking equipment companies. In addition, the growing popularity of outdoor leisure activities is a major factor driving the market’s growth prospects, especially in regions such as Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Consumers are encouraged to participate in outdoor leisure activities through factors such as changing lifestyles and behaviours, trends, the recreational spending, and the physical and mental benefits of such sports. In camping events, approximately 21%, 18%, and 17% of campers were aged 6-12 years and 13-17 years, respectively.

Young adult participants (18-24 years old) accounted for about 14% of all participants (as per the data published by Outdoor Foundation). Moreover, according to Outdoor Foundation records, in the United States, camping tents are purchased or replaced once every three years on average, sleeping bags once every 2.9 years, and camping chairs once every 2.7 years. However, intense competition for camping and hiking equipment from the manufacturers, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Camping Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the existence of key industry players and comparatively faster adoption of camping and hiking equipment. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to growing participation in outdoor recreational activities across APAC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Nemo Equipment Inc.

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors ApS

AMG Group

Big Agnes Inc.

Exxel Outdoors

Montbell Co. Ltd

Nordisk Company A/S

ADL-Tent LTD.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Camping Furniture

Camping Backpacks

Tents

Cooking Systems and Cookware

Camping Gear and Accessories

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retail Channel

Offline Retail Channel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Camping Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Request Full Report-:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2358

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

