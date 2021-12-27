Gas detection Equipment Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Gas Detection Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 3.63 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Gas detection Equipment is a device that detects the presence of gases in environment, and is used as part of a safety system. Since certain gases can be harmful to cellular life, such as humans or animals, this form of device is essential. Operators in the region can get aware of the gas leak incidence and they will be alerted by a gas detector, allowing them the opportunity to take some essential steps. The increasing investments in safety of domestic and commercial buildings, frequent shift towards natural gases for heating and energy purpose, increasing awareness of government and schemes are factors that has led the adoption of Gas detection Equipment across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the National Transportation Safety Board USA, the majority of major gas accidents included a leak due to which every day, local fire departments in the United States responds to an average of 340 natural gas or LP-Gas leaks with no ignition. However, intense pricing pressure of gas markets leads to fall of average selling prices of equipment, high manufacturing costs, lack of expertise slowdown in the sectors such as industrial and manufacturing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of gas leaks, the adoption & demand for Gas detection Equipment is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Gas detection Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established technological infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidences of gas leaks, government awareness and improving technological infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gas detection Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc

Siemens AG

Riken Keiki Co. Ltd

SE Electronics

GE Measurement & Control Solution

Schauenburg Group

RAE Systems Inc

Industrial Scientific Corp

Troloex Ltd

ESP Safety Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sensor Type

Infrared Sensors

Electrochemical Sensors

Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Sensors

By End-Use

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Semiconductors

Mining

Building Automation and Construction

Power Generation/Utilities

by Power Source

Battery-Powered Gas Detectors

Hardwired Gas Detectors with Backup Batteries

Hardwired Gas Detectors without Backup Batteries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gas detection Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

