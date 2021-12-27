Gas detection Equipment Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Gas Detection Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 3.63 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Gas detection Equipment is a device that detects the presence of gases in environment, and is used as part of a safety system. Since certain gases can be harmful to cellular life, such as humans or animals, this form of device is essential. Operators in the region can get aware of the gas leak incidence and they will be alerted by a gas detector, allowing them the opportunity to take some essential steps. The increasing investments in safety of domestic and commercial buildings, frequent shift towards natural gases for heating and energy purpose, increasing awareness of government and schemes are factors that has led the adoption of Gas detection Equipment across the forecast period.
For Instance: as per the National Transportation Safety Board USA, the majority of major gas accidents included a leak due to which every day, local fire departments in the United States responds to an average of 340 natural gas or LP-Gas leaks with no ignition. However, intense pricing pressure of gas markets leads to fall of average selling prices of equipment, high manufacturing costs, lack of expertise slowdown in the sectors such as industrial and manufacturing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing prevalence of gas leaks, the adoption & demand for Gas detection Equipment is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Gas detection Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established technological infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising incidences of gas leaks, government awareness and improving technological infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gas detection Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell International Inc
Siemens AG
Riken Keiki Co. Ltd
SE Electronics
GE Measurement & Control Solution
Schauenburg Group
RAE Systems Inc
Industrial Scientific Corp
Troloex Ltd
ESP Safety Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Sensor Type
Infrared Sensors
Electrochemical Sensors
Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) Sensors
By End-Use
Oil & Gas
Water Treatment
Semiconductors
Mining
Building Automation and Construction
Power Generation/Utilities
by Power Source
Battery-Powered Gas Detectors
Hardwired Gas Detectors with Backup Batteries
Hardwired Gas Detectors without Backup Batteries
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Gas detection Equipment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
